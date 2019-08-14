Four months after selecting the county’s new public safety director, Cobb leadership will soon begin the search for a new head of the department.
In a news release sent at almost 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, the county announced that Michael Register had submitted a letter of resignation, citing “personal matters will require his immediate attention and will force him to move out of Cobb County,” the release said.
Register’s announced last day is Saturday, Aug. 31.
“I was deeply honored to be police chief and public safety director and appreciated the support of the board and county manager,” Register said in Tuesday's release. “I regret personal issues are tearing me away from this job, and I leave with a sense of accomplishment.”
The Cobb Board of Commissioners selected Register, then the county's police chief, to be public safety director this past April. A month later, Deputy Chief Tim Cox, who had been serving as interim police chief following Register’s promotion, was officially selected to succeed Register as head of the police department.
“We understand that family comes first to Mike and are saddened that he will leave us,” County Manager Rob Hosack said in Tuesday's release. “He did tremendous things in his short time in the position and we will be considering our options for the Public Safety post in the coming days.”
Register brought a 30-year law enforcement career to Cobb when he became the county’s police chief in June 2017.
“I will always treasure my time in Cobb County and I will always love this county and truly believe it is the greatest county in the state of Georgia with the greatest public safety employees in the state,” Register said.
