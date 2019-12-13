EDITOR'S NOTE - This is an ongoing series previewing the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
When State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was growing up in Lost Mountain, fire protection there was almost nonexistent, he recalled.
“By the time a fire truck could get there, the only thing they could save was the chimney and the well,” Tippins said.
There was no parks system, he said. There were no libraries. But that has since changed, he continued, to the point that cities in Cobb are ceding responsibility of certain municipal services to the county.
All of which led to his question: “What would the city of east Cobb provide that the county doesn’t?”
Tippins and other state lawmakers representing Cobb County sat down with the Marietta Daily Journal to discuss the upcoming legislative session. One of the more controversial bills they’re expected to consider will determine whether to put a referendum establishing a city of East Cobb before the area’s residents.
The idea of a city of east Cobb isn’t new, but it was revived about a year ago when the Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb commissioned a study that found such a city to be financially feasible.
In order for cityhood to move forward, both chambers of the General Assembly will have to approve a bill establishing a referendum, which would be voted on by the people living within the boundaries of the proposed city. State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, sponsored such a bill in April.
Dollar’s Republican colleagues have taken a wait-and-see approach to the issue. The exact services the new city would provide and its boundaries have changed over time, and conservative lawmakers like Reps. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, and Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, want those details finalized before deciding whether to throw their support behind it.
“What’s the deal going to be?” Tippins said. “I don’t think you can look at this as just a conceptual issue.”
Democrats, meanwhile, don’t buy pro-cityhood arguments.
“Is more, closer representation worth the added cost?” asked state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation. “What I’m hearing from the cities is, it won’t be added cost. I have a fundamental concern with them telling people, more government, less taxes.”
Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, thinks it’s nothing more than a partisan ploy to help Republicans maintain control of what she calls “the last solidly red part of the county.
“I don’t understand which services are lacking in east Cobb,” she said. “You can’t drive through east Cobb and tell me the issue is parks or sidewalks or manicured neutral grounds. Just don’t come at me with that.”
Tippins is also skeptical.
“I think it’s clearly economy of scale,” he said. “It’s hard for me to see how you’re going to create an additional city and it’s going to operate more economically than the county will. Now they may do it, but I want to see how they’re going to do it.”
He pointed to Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Acworth’s decisions to sell their water services to the county given their struggle to maintain those services themselves.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, said that she has been soliciting feedback from constituents.
“So far I’m getting more negative than positive,” Kirkpatrick said; people are confused as to how it would affect their property taxes and don’t understand why it’s necessary.
Should the bill make it out of the House, Kirkpatrick would be expected to carry it, as a large portion of the proposed city would be in her district. But she has taken issue with the language of the cityhood referendum question that would appear on people’s ballots.
“I don’t like the language,” she said. “I think the language needs to change and just make it very straightforward.”
The bill filed by Dollar includes the language of the ballot question that would come before voters if the General Assembly passes his bill. It reads, “Shall the Act incorporating the City of East Cobb in Cobb County, imposing term limits and prohibiting conflicts of interest be approved?”
Opponents of cityhood have said that the language is misleading; Dollar said it was written by legislative counsel at the statehouse and resembles the language of the other cityhood ballot questions that have gone before voters in the metro area in recent years.
“Putting term limits and conflict of interest in there although it may have been in other referendums, I think it is confusing to people,” Kirkpatrick said.
Cityhood advocates have also said creation of a new city would offer better representation to east Cobb residents. Currently, each commissioner on the county’s governing board represents almost 200,000 people.
The Democrats think they have a simple solution, however.
Anulewicz said the delegation could simply add seats to the Cobb Board of Commissioners after the 2020 census.
Wilkerson agreed, calling it a “more efficient” way to address concerns about representation than the creation of a new city.
“If we start adding cities then we completely change the way the county is,” he continued. “The reason we have low taxes is because we have a large unincorporated area. If we start changing and adding more cities, then I would encourage everybody to join a city. Because if you’re the last person in the county, you got all the bills -- you’re in bad shape.”
