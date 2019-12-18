The three U.S. Congress members representing parts of Cobb County voted along party lines in regards to impeaching President Donald Trump Thursday, as expected.
U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and David Scott, D-Atlanta, voted yes to impeach Trump on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, joined most of his fellow Republicans in voting no, and called the impeachment proceedings a “sham,” likening them to the biblical trial of Jesus.
Loudermilk, who represents Georgia's 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Bartow and Cherokee counties and portions of Cobb and Fulton, also published the comparison on his Twitter account with the hashtag “#shamimpeachment.”
“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk wrote. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
Loudermilk further commented on Twitter, claiming that Democratic lawmakers are frustrated because Trump is the president, that Make America Great Again hats are everywhere, and that Republican policies have built the country’s strongest economy.
“Your reliance on this sham impeachment process will not be forgotten,” Loudermilk warned his liberal colleagues.
McBath also took to social media Wednesday, posting a video allegedly showing Trump supporters protesting outside her office in regards to her stance on impeaching Trump.
“This is happening now,” McBath posted on Twitter just before 1 p.m., stating Trump’s campaign staged the protest. “They even bussed in protestors and organizers. I refuse to be intimidated, I will do what is right.”
McBath represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Marietta, east Cobb, north Fulton, and north DeKalb.
Her rival, Republican and former congresswoman Karen Handel, who lost her seat to McBath, criticized the vote.
“With less than one year until the election, Lucy McBath proved once again that she is a partisan extremist Democrat who puts politics and her personal agenda ahead of the people of GA6,” Handel said in a news release. “She’s voting with Nancy Pelosi and Washington Democrats instead of with her voters in the 6th district.”
Scott represents Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which includes much of the south and west parts of the metro Atlanta area, including Smyrna, Powder Springs and Mableton in Cobb County. His comments were not available by press time.
