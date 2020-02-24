ATLANTA — Some Cobb lawmakers are asking the county's voting and registration office to consider expanding its number of early voting locations and are urging the office to halt any further precinct changes this election cycle.
Early voting for the March 24 presidential primary begins on March 2, but is only available at two locations for all Cobb voters.
At Monday's meeting of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, state Rep. Erick Allen, D–Smyrna, told Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler he'd like that to change.
Allen said some metro Atlanta counties, such as Fulton, offer three weeks of early voting at multiple locations spanning the entire county. A map of Fulton County's early voting polls shows about 20 permanent locations.
Currently, Cobb hosts early voting for three weeks, but only for the last week is voting available at more than two locations across the county. Allen said voters are less likely to vote if early voting locations require a lengthy trip.
The lawmaker also told the MDJ that Cobb is one of the only metro Atlanta counties that doesn't offer Sunday voting.
Eveler said her office's efforts to expand availability for early voting, including by extending hours and adding Saturday voting since elections in 2016 and 2018, have been complicated by staffing issues and availability of locations.
"We had already planned to offer even more hours in the 2020 primary and general election by opening up several locations during the second week. We are also looking into options for the first week of voting to include additional locations as well," she told the MDJ. "At this time, I do not want to add Sunday voting, because it is very difficult to staff that day. Our employees are already working 14-hour days, six days a week, during the advance voting period and we try to preserve that as a day off for them to rest."
In response to a question from state Sen. Jen Jordan, D–Sandy Springs, on why the Smyrna Community Center and Smyrna Public Library aren't slated to be used for early voting this March as they have been in the past, Eveler said her office couldn't reserve space in the rapidly growing city.
"Oh, really?" Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said, leaning forward from his seat just behind her. The two seemed to come to an accord on the spot to find space for future elections.
But Eveler also said many of the county's Election Day voting precincts can't serve as early voting locations because they're churches.
"They're not going to be available for three weeks," Eveler said. "They're available for Tuesday, because they don't do church on Tuesday."
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R–Acworth, seconded Allen's urging for more locations, adding that the Cobb delegation would support Eveler in her efforts to find municipalities and government facilities that would be willing to open their doors for three months of early voting.
"The public sentiment has shifted from Election Day being the time you vote to Election Day voting being sort of high-risk behavior," Setzler said, noting that he, too, considers how to avoid lines at the often crowded polls. "I wouldn't be opposed to 20 early voting locations."
"And," he continued, "I think if there's any ... opposition to local civic organizations that have facilities or local governments or churches, I think this whole delegation will pledge to use any influence we have to open those doors and make them possible. Because just the idea that a publicly owned facility anywhere in Cobb County would be sort of a nonstarter, that baffles me."
More precinct changes coming?
With a blessing from the Cobb Board of Elections, nine polling locations in Cobb have changed locations, effective last month. Eveler has said these kinds of precinct changes occur annually, and that they are in part an effort to move voters out of schools.
“We made a commitment to do that at the end of 2018, when we were seeing in the governor’s election that we had a lot of issues getting voters access into some of the school polling locations, because their main priority was to secure their facility for the children. So it is kind of a cross purpose for us, where we’re trying to make it as accessible as possible,” Eveler previously told the MDJ.
But the elections director also said with growing population comes a need to split precincts and create new ones, relieving overcrowded polls and staying in line with state requirements for the number of voting machines at each location.
On Monday, Eveler hinted that more precinct changes could be coming, pending the outcome of closer looks at the 14 voting precincts in the county where she said issues have been identified.
If the Board of Elections were to decide to move or split those precincts during this election cycle, it would have to happen at the body's next meeting in June, she said. That would also mean that some voters would cast ballots at one location in primary elections in May, but a different location in general elections in November.
That is a problem for state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D–Marietta.
"I think asking people to vote in two separate locations during one (election) cycle is just a bridge too far. And I really hope that the board will not do that. ... The timing is just not good at all," Williams said, addressing Eveler. "We all want the same things, and that is to make voting as easy as possible for folks. And I think not changing locations in the middle of the cycle would help with that."
Allen agreed, saying he'd rather see any additional precinct changes come in 2021.
The two lawmakers expressed concern that changes in the middle of an election cycle would cause voter confusion.
To that Eveler said some voters are nearly always confused on where to vote. She said since precinct changes occur fairly frequently, and voters don't vote often enough to memorize their polling location in many cases, "you're in trouble either way."
"We're trying to really enforce that people need to check the (Georgia) My Voter Page before they vote on Election Day to make sure that their registration is correct and make sure they know where to go to vote," she said.
But Williams wasn't satisfied. She further questioned Eveler on why the Board of Elections hadn't made the recent precinct changes last summer, when there would be time to properly inform all voters.
Eveler said they'd tried to make as many of the changes they knew they'd need as possible, but ran out of time. She said finding new locations can be a time-consuming process, including searching for a facility and contracting with the organization.
"We're not the best tenant to have on Election Day. It's a lot of trouble for the facilities to host us. So sometimes they say no," she said. "We did what we could last year, and like I said, there's going to be confusion even with those people."
In other business, the delegation reappointed James Scott and James Balli to the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.
For early voting information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting. To find your voting precinct, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
