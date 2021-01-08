On Monday, the Georgia General Assembly will convene for the 2021-22 legislative session.
Since lawmakers left the state Capitol last summer, Georgia has moved to the center of the political universe, becoming one of the swing states that handed the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden and giving his party control of the U.S. Senate.
Those victories weren’t without controversy: Outgoing President Donald Trump has claimed he would have won the election if not for massive voter fraud, a charge taken up by many state lawmakers despite rejection by courts in Georgia and across the country.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus rages on, with case numbers climbing in Georgia and a new, more infectious variant found in an 18-year-old state resident. Vaccinations have begun, albeit slowly. A new, $900 billion stimulus package Congress approved in December included no relief for states or local governments.
Annually, county lawmakers from both parties come to the Marietta Daily Journal’s office to share their predictions as to which issues will dominate the upcoming legislative session. Due to the coronavirus, that did not happen this year. Instead, the MDJ contacted four Republicans and four Democrats, asking three questions: What are the three biggest things you expect the General Assembly to tackle this year, and do you think they will pass? What are three things you hope to accomplish? And what local legislation do you expect to be filed?
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, spoke to the MDJ by phone. All answers were edited for length and/or clarity.
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, did not respond by press time. Responses from the others are below, arranged in alphabetical order.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna
1. Mental health and the way we deliver our services in the state, I think is going to be something that’s going to be front of mind for the governor and the speaker. And yes, I think that will get passed. I think the second biggest thing that we got to focus on this — when you say “session,” I’m going to look at the biennium — reapportionment is huge. And I think that’s going to be a major focus of the legislative session. And then third — I mean, I know voting is going to be in there, and if you ask me for a fourth, I would say voting — but I think the third, which is going to be most critical, is the budget. We have a lot of stress put on our budget in the state. And it’s going to be extremely important that we think about the services that our government, the state is required to provide, and how we do it, to make sure that Georgians aren’t even further impacted by COVID.
So I think I think our budget is very, very important to get through and yes, it’ll pass — it has to, constitutionally. And that goes for the supplemental (2021) as well as the full fiscal 2022 budget. Because, you know, the first part is we got to take care of the amendment to 2021. And hopefully, we can do that, as the speaker said yesterday, in fairly short order, so that we can then move to focus on the other components of the legislative session.
And like I said, if there was a thing I would have to have fourth on that list, I would (say) voting. The only reason I wouldn’t put it in the top three right now is that (because of) some of the comments that the speaker (of the House, David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge) made at his press conference yesterday, about what he’s willing to do and not do, I just think that’s gonna be a longer conversation and debate.
2. Oh man, I really don’t have any personal legislation that’s out there right now. One thing I’ve heard a lot of over the summer is about fireworks. (Laughs). I was going to pre-file legislation to give cities and municipalities back the authority to regulate fireworks. I plan on introducing that in short order. And I really hope to have some good dialogue around giving that authority back to the city and county.
Another thing is to continue to work on ethylene oxide. I mean, we have got to come up with a better way for the state to regulate the use of ethylene oxide. ... I’m also working with, and in contact with, the Environmental Protection Division. And there’s some things that they’re willing to do with permitting as well. So I’m very confident that something will get done in the next 12 months.
3. The only local thing I’m really looking at is (whether) the cityhood bills will come back. I hope they don’t. I hope they don’t. Put that on the record: I hope they don’t.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna
1. Without question, the three biggest issues we will approach in the General Assembly in the upcoming session will be the budget, the pandemic, and voting.
As my colleagues from both sides of the aisle and I said last year, the budget is not only the one thing we are constitutionally required to do, it is the most important thing we do. We need to pass a budget for the 2022 fiscal year, and also pass the supplemental budget for the rest of this 2021 fiscal year. This will require tough decisions — but we can do hard things.
The pandemic, of course, is at the forefront of our priorities. Cobb & Douglas Public Health has done an exemplary job of managing testing, and we need to ensure that as we start widespread vaccination, they have the funding and support they need to make sure every Cobb resident is vaccinated, as soon as they can be vaccinated. The Georgia National Guard, which I am so proud to have headquartered in the heart of House District 42, has been an incredible partner and supporter for these efforts, and we need to ensure they can continue their work to help keep our most vulnerable Georgians healthy.
Voting is the issue we’ve heard about the most in recent weeks. It is critical for everyone to understand that there is no evidence — none whatsoever! – of voter fraud in Georgia. Every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign in Georgia was either dismissed by a judge, or was voluntarily dismissed by the Trump campaign because they cannot provide any evidence to support their allegations. In Cobb County, the signature audit of absentee ballots proved a rate of 99.99 percent accuracy. Elected leaders who claim otherwise are perpetuating falsehoods. Knowing that there is no evidence of fraud, I believe that we must be very careful about limiting the availability of absentee voting in Georgia. I also believe that we should continue to offer secure ballot drop-boxes and ensure that early in-person voting remains widespread.
There is one other issue that will undoubtedly emerge in 2021, and that’s redistricting. When we have the results of the 2020 census, we can anticipate that we will have conversations about how to best draw the lines for districts for Congress, the state House and Senate, City Council wards for all six cities in Cobb, the School Board, and the County Commission.
2. I am working on several pieces of legislation that include issues like domestic violence and human trafficking awareness training. My colleague Erick Allen continues to work on legislation to make sure the air we breath is free of dangerous contaminants like Ethylene Oxide, and I look forward to helping him pass that critical legislation. I will continue to work to improve our transportation infrastructure in Cobb County and throughout Georgia; mobility in rural Georgia is undoubtedly a priority. I predict that we will also talk about sports betting, and, as HD 42 is the home of the Atlanta Braves, this is an issue I am watching very closely.
3. I am working on local legislation that would allow the City of Smyrna to annex several unincorporated islands in HD 42 along with a few parcels they are directly adjacent to the Riverview Landing development along the Chattahoochee River.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb
1. I believe we’ll see pivotal legislation passed that addresses some serious, timely issues facing Georgians. I expect election reform to be front and center, as it should be. I also anticipate a bill to extend pandemic protections to Georgia business for at least another year, and a free speech bill protecting the First Amendment rights of students on Georgia’s college campuses.
2. I’ll be working toward a comprehensive election reform package aimed at restoring voter confidence in the integrity of our election system. I’ll also be focused on legislation to protect Georgians from a $200 gun tax that the Biden administration has threatened to impose via presidential guidance. Additionally, I’ll be focused on passage of the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, which would prevent doctors from performing medical sex-change procedures on Georgia’s children.
3. Though not local legislation per se, I am introducing a bill to address a serious issue that first came to my attention at the local level, when a busy, popular early voting location was hastily closed by the Cobb Elections director a mere 48 hours prior to early voting on Dec. 14, thereby disenfranchising all of west Cobb and creating great confusion among voters. This new bill, when passed, will grant the same protections to early voting locations that apply to election day polls. No closures will be permitted less than 60 days prior to Election Day. It’s a shame we need such legislation to prevent monkey business with our polling locations, but sadly we do.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta
1. First and foremost, the budget is going to be a top priority. Georgia is in a much better position than most other states, as far as economic recovery after the crash last year. But we are still rebuilding and working to get back to the revenue level that will allow us to adequately fund our schools and other critical services. I cannot state enough that we could very easily be in a much worse position than we are, and we have a lot to be grateful for in that. Our revenue production for the latter part of 2020 exceeded expectations from the summer, so the first thing we will do is amend the 2020 budget (which runs through June 30, 2021) and hopefully restore funding to parts of our state that saw significant cuts. As a member of appropriations, I look forward to working hard and being deliberate as we amend our current budget and look to next year’s budget.
I absolutely expect us to look at our election laws, particularly surrounding the absentee voting processes. Both the House and Senate have already begun holding committee hearings on the November election, and there are a lot of questions that have arisen that have not been answered. I believe the General Assembly must be methodical in its approach of seeking truth, and then acting accordingly. While many allegations have been debunked, others still require attention and a clear answer. There is no doubt in my mind that this issue will be the major focus of this legislative session.
Finally, I believe that Georgia has learned to adjust to life as we now know it, and many of those adjustments have come through the Executive Orders of the governor that have allowed certain things and processes to occur legally, while not being statutory. There will come a time, hopefully soon, where the executive order will not be renewed. I expect there will be several efforts to put into law some of the things that we have allowed through the Executive Orders, which have frankly made our lives and government run smoother and more efficiently. I think we’ve learned a lot from 2020, and this is part of the positive experiences that we took from the year.
2. I will have another revision to Georgia’s adoption laws this session and some foster care legislation, as part of the continued commitment that Governor Kemp has made to the focus on adoption and foster care reform. My passion in this subject is well known at this point, and I look forward to continuing to making adoption a smoother process for Georgians, and doing all that we can to serve our vulnerable foster care population. I am so proud that the work we’ve done the last few years has resulted in a sharp decline in our foster care population. It doesn’t get talked about much, but this is a great example of our state government doing something very positive.
I know that I will also be deeply involved in several bills focused on economic development and recovery. The Governor’s Office is constantly working to set the standard in our business environment, and we are constantly assessing what we do to attract significant business ventures to Georgia to bring career opportunities to our state.
Finally, while I’m not certain if I will directly be carrying them or just collaterally involved (I sit on both Judiciary Committees in the House), there are several things that we need to look at legislatively to help our court system transition from the enormous backlog that the pandemic has brought. The significance of this backlog cannot be overstated and justice, in both the criminal and civil context, is under serious delay right now. We must be very mindful and deliberate in what we do to help ease this backlog and help our court system. As a career litigator, I look forward to having a lot of input with these issues.
3. As of now, I have not heard of any local legislative initiatives. My hope for 2021 is that our delegation can pass reasonable rules for this term and that we will work together for the good of Cobb County.
State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta
1. Redistricting and Voters Rights.
2. Access to quality healthcare, Quality public education, voter integrity.
3. My Pre-filed Senate Bill 11, which will allow people to donate one dollar from their state income tax refund to support disabled veterans.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb
1. The only thing we have to pass every year is a balanced budget. That will pass. It’s always big, it’s always because of the amount of money, the uncertainty about the cash flow because of the medical crisis that we’re in — that’s the concern. I mean, that’s one reason why last year we took the break in the middle of the session. Part of it was to see how the economy was going to perform. And we thought we may have had to even go back in a special session and address the downturn and do a budget cut in a special session.
The funding of the state, the health of the people and the health of our economy are the three biggest things on our minds right now. Because with the spike (of) COVID right now, hospitals are full. … It’s a challenge to really know the path forward.
2. I really don’t have anything on my legislative plate this year that I’ve planned. And part of it is because we really don’t know how long the session’s going to be. I’ve got legislative counsel working on drafting some bills, but they’re kind of in the research stage right now. And part of it is going to be dependent on what kind of schedule we have. Just yesterday, the speaker of the House said we may have a very abbreviated session. We may just pass the budget and go home. … Even our protocols and procedures are unsettled right now as to, you know, are we going to be in the chambers themselves? Are we going to be in our offices and hear the bills presented remotely and then come to the chamber to vote? All of this is up in the air. And just the logistics of how long that takes — plus, every bill that’s dropped, you’ve got to go through the committee hearing process and of course you do that with social distancing. So it’ll be very much different even than when we were in … the latter part of the (last) session in June.
I’ll probably introduce (a) bill to look at granting a little bit of a time extension on HOPE Scholarship (grantees) that have severe medical disabilities that would preclude them from finishing on time. I don’t want to give somebody just an unbridled extension, but if there’s legitimate cause, I think they need to have that option.
3. I don’t know. I heard yesterday the issue of cityhood and east Cobb may come up, may arise again. But I’ve not seen anything on it, and I just kind of heard that — the rumor mill, I guess. But it may come up. … I think you’ll see a lot of legislation drop. I mean, you’ll see a lot of bills prepared because it’s the first session of the two-year term, and whatever doesn’t pass the first year will carry over to the second, and some of them legitimately probably need to take two years.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs
1. The three things I see the Legislature addressing are restoring the almost $1 billion in education funding that was cut in the current budget, repealing citizen’s arrest laws and hopefully dealing with the unemployment crisis and the inability of too many Georgians to receive the payments they are due from the Department of Labor. I think the restoration of some of the education cuts have the best chance of passing if we can focus on policy instead of the politics related to the 2020 election.
2. The three areas I am focusing on are education, unemployment and jail reform. I have drafted HOPE Scholarship legislation that maintains the 3.7 GPA requirement for the Zell Miller Scholarship but eliminates that SAT/ACT requirement. Legislation has been drafted that would require the Labor Commissioner to provide reports to the Legislature on outstanding unemployment claims. While some out-of-work Georgians are being helped, I am receiving too many calls from constituents who have waited for months for their benefit claims to be processed and they can’t reach the Department of Labor. I am hoping to make progress on legislation requiring state oversight on investigations into in-custody death in jails. Whenever there is a death in the jail, it should be investigated by the GBI and not the local jail where the death happened. This legislation will also provide funding to jails to assist with mental health services.
3. There will be a bill to remove the requirement that the legislative delegation approve salary raises for legislatively created county level employees.
