Buoyed by data showing a drop in traffic deaths, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, announced he would take another swing at tightening a distracted-driving law this year.
The Hands-Free Georgia Act, which Carson sponsored, took effect in 2018 and prohibits Georgia drivers from holding or supporting with their body a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone electronic device.
Total traffic fatalities are down 4.5% since 2016, according to a news release from Carson's office that cites data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Deaths are down 12% when adjusted for changes in Georgia's population and traffic, per the release.
But the hands-free law has a loophole, Carson said.
First-time offenders cannot be found guilty if they arrive at court with proof they bought a "device that would prevent them from distracted driving," such as a hands-free phone mount or Bluetooth technology, according to Carson's office. Removing that language from the hands-free act would "prevent distracted driving offenders from avoiding penalties."
Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan said the Georgia Association of Solicitor-Generals and the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia support the bill.
Prosecutors can see whether an offender had already been cited for distracted driving in their district, Morgan said. But, if an offender had been cited in another jurisdiction and brought a hands-free device to his or her hearing, the charge is dropped, the offender's record is cleared and prosecutors in other jurisdictions are blind to the fact that he or she is a repeat offender.
"Our concern is ... making sure we're holding folks accountable and not allowing a loophole in the system where they can take advantage of that more than once," he said. "The other thing about proof that you've got a bluetooth device — most of the violations of this law aren't with people talking on their phones. It's texting. ... The fact that you have a bluetooth device doesn't necessarily mean that you're utilizing that bluetooth device to avoid texting."
It isn't Carson's first attempt to tighten the law. In 2019, he filed a bill that would remove the first-time offense waiver and impose harsher penalties for offenders. That bill never made it out of committee, however.
“Given the law has 98-99 percent awareness amongst Georgia drivers, it’s time for this waiver to be repealed to prevent more deaths on our roads," Carson said in a statement.
Carson's office noted there has been a slight uptick in traffic fatalities in 2020. Although driving plummeted during the pandemic, empty roads lead to an increase in speeding and distracted driving, Carson said.
