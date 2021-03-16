Three Cobb landowners have been awarded over $700,000 by the federal government as compensation for a railroad right-of-way set to become part of the Silver Comet Trail.
Christine and Michael Howarth, Ferrero Hodges Investment Group, and Lisenby Real Estate Investments are each owners of a series of parcels which abut the former CSX rail line between the East-West Connector and Plant Atkinson Road. The three plaintiffs reached a settlement with the federal government on March 8, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Meghan Largent of the firm Lewis Rice.
The lots owned by the Howarths and Ferrero Hodges lie on Atlanta Road near its intersection with Plant Atkinson Road. The lot owned by Lisenby Real Estate Investments is on South Cobb Industrial Boulevard.
All four lots border a portion of the right-of-way which is to become a connection between the Silver Comet Trail and the Atlanta Beltline. The connection will terminate on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
Largent said the lawsuit stemmed from a provision in federal law which deals with the transfer of railways from private to public hands for trail use. In 2018, CSX filed a request to abandon the right of way, and had the land not been acquired for trail use, it would have ended up in the hands of the abutting private owners.
But because the federal government has an interest in maintaining the railroad grade for possible future use, the federal Surface Transportation Board issued a notice which allows the property—now owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation—to be put to trail purposes.
“The federal government's interest is primarily keeping railroad infrastructure intact,” Largent said. “There’d be no reason for the federal government to have jurisdiction over a public park in the state, but because it's still considered railroad commerce, and they can keep their jurisdiction over that land.”
So while Georgia owns the property, because the federal government was responsible for keeping the right-of-way out of private hands, it—not the state—was found liable.
While the details of the settlement are confidential, Largent said the total amount paid out is in excess of $700,000. Lewis Rice has filed another suit on behalf of five more plaintiffs with property on Atlanta Road, North Church Lane, South Cobb Industrial Boulevard, and Plant Atkinson Road.
Largent added the aim of the suits is not to stop the Silver Comet connection.
“Our lawsuit, most importantly, never was intended nor aimed at harming or stopping the conversion to a trail,” she said. “It's simply a lawsuit, recognizing that these owners are entitled to the fair market value of the acreage underneath the railroad right-of-way that they would have gotten back.”
