With Friday’s U.S. release of Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” a film about the aftermath of the 1996 bombing in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, came an apology from a journalist who says he played a role in ruining the life of the hometown hero.
“Richard Jewell” follows media coverage of the man whose namesake the movie shares, a man who likely saved lives when he alerted law enforcement to a bomb left in a backpack just before it exploded during a crowded concert in the park on July 27, 1996.
The Olympics bombing killed one woman and injured 111. A cameraman also died of a heart attack as he rushed to cover the explosion.
Jewell went from hero to villain in less than three days, according to a Washington Post op-ed penned by Henry Schuster, who says Jewell may have been the first victim of the 24-hour news cycle. Schuster, who is the brother of Cobb Superior Court Judge J. Stephen Schuster, receives credit for statements in his op-ed used in a trailer for the Eastwood film.
Henry Schuster was an investigative producer for CNN during the Olympics bombing, which took place just across the street from his office. He’s been with CBS since 2007, and is now a producer for 60 Minutes.
The producer says those who reported on the Richard Jewell story are “doing a fresh round of soul-searching,” in the wake of movie’s media attention.
“No one emerged from the coverage with glory, although Jewell certainly deserved to,” Henry Schuster wrote in the op-ed. “I am one of the reasons he didn’t.”
In the article, the veteran journalist explains that Jewell’s discovery of the bomb led likewise to the explosion of his life, beginning with the FBI fingering him as a suspect and the media “piling on.”
Henry Schuster said, as the man who instructed members of his staff to track Jewell down for an interview following the blast, he is partly to blame.
He said the cable news cycle accelerated the pace in tarnishing Jewell’s reputation, citing the 20,000 or so members of the media in town covering the investigation nonstop, as well as a special edition Atlanta Journal Constitution that named Jewell the FBI’s lead suspect in the days following.
With that news, CNN went from carefully considering with President Tom Johnson whether to call Jewell a “person of interest” or a “suspect” to following the AJC’s lead, Henry Schuster wrote.
“Instead of going with the more neutral language we favored, Johnson had the anchors on set hold up the front page of the Journal and read the headlines,” he said. “Our wall-to-wall coverage was underway: We became the FBI’s megaphone. There was no nuance in those first 48 hours.”
CNN released a story later that same week showing, through an FBI timeline of events, Jewell couldn’t have been the man. But, by then, it didn’t matter — the media had camped out in front of the innocent man’s apartment, Henry Schuster said.
“It was relentless, and it was wrong,” he said of the coverage.
Henry Schuster suggests that, even though it took only a day from that point to make Jewell infamous, in 2019, it would have been much worse. The author said social media has further made the media and public rush to judgment “instantaneous — as quick as machine trading on Wall Street, but without any circuit-breakers.”
“I’m still a journalist, and I still love to break news, but I get queasy anytime I see a ‘breaking news’ banner on screen. It used to be reserved for events like 9/11,” he wrote. “Now, it’s often less than a morsel of news, chewed over by endless panels of underqualified and over-opinionated pundits who replace reporting with pontification.”
Jewell was never charged in connection to the bombing. Eric Rudolph was later convicted of the crime, as well as other bombings, and sentenced to multiple life sentences.
Henry Schuster said he didn’t apologize to Jewell when he saw him in April 2005, when Rudolph pleaded guilty in federal court in Atlanta. He said he started an apology letter in the days following that hearing, but didn’t finish it. A year later, Jewell died, never having received his apology.
There are lessons in this experience, the author said: be more skeptical of sources and be relentless in fact-checking and note-taking and realize that even those items may still not be enough.
“Someone else’s guilty plea and several court settlements didn’t give Jewell his good name back. Maybe the film finally will,” Henry Schuster wrote. “And next time? I will own up to my responsibility. I will finish that letter. It’s never too late to apologize.”
