A lawsuit against health insurance giant Anthem will move forward, a Cobb judge ruled this week.
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard rejected on Thursday Anthem’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is centered on the insurer’s decision to drop Wellstar Health System as an in-network healthcare provider.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Georgia citizens in Cobb Superior Court in April 2019, asserts Anthem’s marketing for its insurance plans falsely showed Wellstar Health System was in-network.
Anthem had already decided to drop Wellstar from its network, but this was not disclosed to people when they signed up for plans during open enrollment in November and December 2018, the lawsuit claims.
Anthem’s insurance plans were sold on the individual health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.
In their complaint, the citizens claim Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield violated several standards by failing to disclose pending changes to its provider network during the open enrollment period for 2019.
Separately, plaintiffs allege the insurance company breached its contracts with policyholders by failing to keep its in-network provider list current before and after the policies were issued, and by unilaterally amending the policies to require a referral from a primary care physician to see a specialist.
Leonard’s order noted that a stay on discovery has been lifted. Both parties to the lawsuit were given 30 days to submit a joint discovery scheduling order.
