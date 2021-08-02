As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to rise in the community and at the county jail, the Cobb Sheriff's Office has announced it will return to "strict COVID-19 protocols," including a mask mandate.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said it has seen an increase in COVID-19 among staff and detainees in the jail as of late.
The sheriff's office said after mass testing on July 28, 51 people tested positive for the virus, but the majority are not exhibiting symptoms.
To mitigate the spread of the virus, Sheriff Craig Owens has implemented the following measures:
- Individuals receive a rapid test upon booking in the Adult Detention Center;
- Upon booking, detainees are placed in a separate pod for 14 days;
- Detainees may request a COVID-19 test at any time;
- Any detainee exhibiting symptoms will receive a test and be placed in a separate pod; and
- Masks are now mandatory, regardless of vaccination status.
“The data is clear; the Delta variant is especially dangerous for the unvaccinated,” Owens said. “I urge our employees and all detainees to take advantage of the free, safe COVID-19 vaccine for their safety and the safety of the general public.”
The sheriff's office reports that it has vaccinated more than 475 detainees and continues to work with the county judges to vaccinate those with upcoming court trials.
“Unfortunately, misinformation has resulted in vaccine hesitancy within the Adult Detention Center,” Owens said. “We are organizing a vaccine education clinic with outside professionals to address detainees’ concerns and encourage full participation in our next vaccine clinic.”
