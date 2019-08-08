Bradley Emory had told his father he had been “tired of losing so much” in his life.
On March 13, the 33-year-old Cobb County Adult Detention Center inmate died, three days after being found unresponsive within a shower area of the jail. In reports released to the MDJ Thursday, authorities attribute Emory’s death to an “apparent suicide” following “numerous” threats to kill himself and notes of intent found within his cell.
Emory, who had been arrested Dec. 14 on drug charges, had been placed on close observation several times during his nearly three months in the jail, and had been last seen alive about 1 a.m. March 10 by deputies making security rounds. Less than an hour later, a fellow inmate reportedly found Emory with a sheet around his neck, according to details in Emory’s autopsy and a report from the Cobb Medical Examiner's Office.
Though able to be resuscitated with life support measures, Emory was determined to have suffered severe brain injury. He was placed on a ventilator but died from his injuries.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, said it had not suspected any foul play in Emory’s death, the investigator’s report stated. And while Emory had reportedly told deputies that he would not harm himself, signing a “contract” while incarcerated “stating he had no intention of harming himself,” authorities found letters of intent at the scene and in his belongings following his death.
Emory, the investigator’s report stated, had a medical history consisting of depression, anxiety and illicit drug abuse, with methamphetamine having been his drug of choice. He had also had brain surgery in 2010 after being assaulted while jailed in Hall County.
His father had told investigators that Emory had a 10-year-old child and had been having relationship issues with his girlfriend.
His mother, meanwhile, had preceded him in death. “I’m ready to go see mom in heaven,” Emory said according to his father, who told authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.