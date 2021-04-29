An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center is in critical condition after a suicide attempt Wednesday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the inmate's name, saying officials there have not been able to contact his family in his home country as of Thursday morning.
Owens took office in January after unseating longtime Sheriff Neil Warren. A series of deaths at the detention center under Warren's watch became a focal point of the campaign, with Owens vowing to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into any deaths among inmates in his custody.
Owens has asked the GBI to investigate Wednesday's suicide attempt, according to a news release.
"Detention Center staff noticed the individual did not respond to a 6:30 a.m. routine check-in," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Saba Long said in the release. "Deputies immediately engaged in CPR and requested an ambulance. "
Sheriff Craig Owens has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the suicide attempt.
The inmate is facing "multiple felony charges and is awaiting extradition to Colorado for alleged crimes of a sexual nature," according to Long.
Wasn't Owens the one who crucified Warren for this happening.
