MARIETTA — For WB Wohrman, a program to prepare detainees for construction work after incarceration promises a more hopeful, positive life once he leaves the Cobb County jail.
“It gives me a chance to be able to support my family and get away from all the bad influence I’ve had in my past, and work to do better things for the community and be a better member of society,” Wohrman, who has been in the jail for 18 months, told the MDJ.
Wohrman was one of 14 detainees who graduated from Construction Ready’s second program inside the jail. The first class of 15 inmates graduated from the rigorous four-week program in October.
The course is a partnership between the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, the nonprofit jobs center CobbWorks, and Construction Ready, which provides accountability-based construction training to underemployed and unemployed people.
The students, all soon to be released from the jail, took 20 days of construction job training from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week for four weeks.
Graduates are awarded eight construction industry-recognized credentials, enabling them to work in the trade of their choice within the industry. The jobs range in starting pay from $13-$19.
Draper Peters, who has been in jail for eight months on a failure to appear charge, was another graduate celebrated by fellow detainees, sheriff’s deputies, and Cobb officials Wednesday.
He said the course offered more insight into industries he already had familiarity with, such as carpentry and plumbing.
“It’s definitely been an honor just to even be chosen, first of all, let alone to make it through the program,” Peters said. “When I heard about it, I was surprised. I was very shocked that they offered programs that would help you ready yourself and be a better pillar to society."
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens offered words of encouragement to the graduates and said he hopes to see them on the other side of the jail’s walls, living successful, productive lives.
“On behalf of the entire sheriff’s office, we congratulate you gentlemen for this accomplishment,” Owens said.
He also told them to use the tools they gained from the course to get good-paying jobs and lead productive lives that will keep them from returning.
“You earned the right to get out of here, and I don’t want you to come back,” Owens said.
Sonya Grant, president and CEO of CobbWorks, said the partnership between her organization, Construction Ready and the sheriff’s office is strong and full of growth potential.
“It just demonstrates the importance of our ability to leverage resources and bring funding together to support programs like this to ensure that individuals that are detained get the resources and the services that they need,” Grant said.
She hopes to continue expanding the program. With more funding, she is hoping at least 100 people detained at the jail each year graduate from the program, though she is setting her sights on 400 annual graduates.
Donna Robinson, a business service professional at CobbWorks, read Edgar Guest’s poem “Don’t Quit” to the 14 men preparing to leave jail and enter the construction workforce, reminding them that they have overcome challenges to get where they are.
“So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst that you mustn’t quit,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.