Rolling into its seventh straight year, the Cobb International Film Festival began Thursday at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta.
The four-day affair features nearly 60 feature-length, documentary, and short films from across the United States and the world.
Festivities kicked off Thursday afternoon with the screening of Pacha,” a feature film produced in India. It’ll run through the weekend, wrapping with the premiere of “Game Changer,” a locally-produced sports flick featuring a cameo from former Braves pitcher John Smoltz.
“Not only is the film a game changer, but it’s a game changer as far as the way films are being handled. The majority of the profits from that film are actually going to charity,” Richard Tavernaro, one of the festival’s organizers, said.
“There’s actually quite a few very talented local filmmakers whose films are screening as well,” he added, along with films from nine foreign countries.
Not one to break a streak, Tavernaro said the Cobb festival was the only film festival in the country to hold live screenings last year – albeit with heavily limited capacity. This year, he expects around 1,000 people to attend with health and safety protocols recommended, but not required.
Tickets range from $15 for a single-day pass up to $50 for the full weekend, and are available along with a full schedule at cobbfilmfestival.com.
