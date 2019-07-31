Celebrate the uniqueness of our community when Cobb County hosts its inaugural Cobb International Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center (2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta 30008). GO!
“The Cobb International Festival is our effort to bring together all the different communities in Cobb (County) to showcase their food, entertainment and art, and to give the local community a chance to get to know their neighbors,” said Cobb County Public Information Manager AikWah Leow. “It also brings businesses and people together to celebrate all that these different communities have to offer in one location.”
The festival brings people together. “A lot of times, we focus on our differences. This is a way to celebrate what we have in common, which is our love for food, beautiful things through our culture and arts,” Leow said.
The festival features food, music and art from around the world in our community.
“We’re going to have lots of food. Who doesn’t like food? We’re going to have food, music, entertainment and a showcase of different arts from different cultures. You can buy bite sized samples or substantially more, like a plate of food,” Leow said.
There will also be a Kid’s Corner with different kids activities based on different cultures.
Leow said Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, whose district is the most diverse, was a major influence in getting the event on a large scale in a location where everyone in the community could enjoy it. It will be held indoors in the new air conditioned Events Center at Jim R. Miller Park. “What better way to showcase this new, huge facility,” Leow said.
The event is spearheaded by the Cobb Parks and Recreation Department.
“It’s going to be fun and exciting. We are super excited. Our staff, especially our Parks (and Recreation) staff, has been going into overdrive doing this as an additional project in addition to their summer camp activities,” Leow said.
The festival has gleaned support from the community. “We are super excited to have different organizations in the community support us as co-sponsors like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Cobb Travel and Tourism,” Leow said.
Leow said Cobb County has grown by 10% in the last decade and has become more diverse.
“We’re trying to celebrate everybody at the same time,” Leow said.
Admission to the festival is free but food and some activities require a fee. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org.
