An inmate at the Cobb County jail returned from work detail with heroin hidden inside a pen, according to an arrest warrant.
Willie Joe Cunningham, 36, of Kennesaw, was searched at the Cobb jail when he, an inmate, returned from work detail around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, records show.
Cunningham’s arrest warrant states 0.39 grams of heroin was found inside a pen that the inmate had in his possession, in the form of “two solid pieces along with a powdery substance” inside a small bag.
“The substance field tested positive for heroin,” the warrant states.
Cunningham faces two felony charges in relation to the incident, of possessing illegal drugs and doing so while an inmate, his jail record shows.
Cunningham has been in custody at the jail without bond for just over two months, since being sentenced on Oct. 28 in Cobb Superior Court on charges of possessing drugs and driving while drunk, per his record.
He is not eligible for cash bond on the heroin-related charges, his record shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.