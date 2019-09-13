A Marietta inmate repeatedly punched a law enforcement officer in the head and swung at another deputy while in custody at the Cobb County jail, police say.
Corbin Walter Hines, 29, has been in custody at the Cobb jail for the last two months since his arrest on July 14 on two misdemeanor charges of trespass and battery in relation to a break-in at a Marietta house, records show.
Police say that on Aug. 31 between 11:55 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Hines, while in jail, punched an officer three times in the side and back of the head, causing a concussion.
The officer said, in Hines’ arrest warrant, he was diagnosed with a concussion at Kennestone WellStar Hospital in Marietta following the assault.
Hines also swung his fist at a deputy inside the jail, “barely missing” the deputy’s face, the arrest warrant states.
Jail records show Hines faces three charges in relation to the jail attack, of felony aggravated battery, felony obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
On those charges he is subject to a $50,000 bond.
In relation to the July home invasion, Hines is charged with two misdemeanor counts of trespass and battery, for which he is subject to a $2,500 bond.
His arrest warrant in relation to that incident states he kicked open the door to a Marietta home on Sandtown Road between 2:24 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 14 and entered without permission.
Hines was confronted by an occupant, who he hit in the face and arm, police said.
