A Cobb County jail inmate died Sunday morning, marking at least the fourth death of a prisoner there in the last 12 months.
Kevil Wingo, 36, of Atlanta, was taken from the jail to Kennestone Hospital, said Cmdr. Robert Quigley with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
“Mr. Wingo experienced a medical emergency Sunday morning while in custody and was transported by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital, where he later died,” Quigley said. “Because of an ongoing and active investigation by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, we are unable to elaborate further at this time.”
Speaking to the MDJ Monday, Cobb Medical Examiner Christopher Gulledge said he could not discuss details of the case, but he does not believe the results will be long in coming.
“We just finished doing the examination today,” he said. “We’re going to have a couple tests that will go out as part of that. Anytime we have a death in custody, they can be complex cases. Based on the examination, I don’t think this one is going to be a very complex case, but I’m going to leave that to the pathologist that did the case. I don’t imagine this will take a long time. The biggest thing is getting the tests out and getting the tests back.”
According to jail records, Wingo was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with cocaine possession. Police said a search of his car outside a hotel near Six Flags turned up .2 grams of cocaine.
Three other recent deaths in the jail were ruled an accident, a suicide and death from natural causes.
