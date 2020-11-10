MARIETTA — The pandemic, as well as stay-at-home orders issued by local and state governments, sent the economy into a tailspin this spring. It also sent the newly unemployed to food pantries in record numbers.
A representative from a local nonprofit put those numbers into perspective Tuesday.
From March through July of 2019, Cobb’s MUST Ministries fed 6,100 households representing 16,000 people, Greg Elder, the nonprofit’s senior director of client services, told the county’s governing board. During that same time period this year, it fed 61,000 households representing 95,000 people. As of Tuesday, it had fed 140,000 people since March.
Shortly after Elder’s remarks, the Board of Commissioners voted to put another $600,000 into a federally funded, pandemic food assistance program giving MUST and other county nonprofits money they need to acquire, store and distribute food for the needy.
The money will go to 33 county nonprofits and come from the county’s federal CARES Act grant, which provided Cobb with more than $132 million in April, money commissioners have used to mitigate fallout from the coronavirus.
The county’s first major use of CARES Act money was to dedicate $1 million to food assistance programs run by 33 county nonprofits.
“These funds have been obligated in their entirety, however, the need still exists,” county finance director William Volckmann wrote in an agenda item outlining the proposal.
Commissioners’ approval means the county has about $500,000 left in its CARES Act fund.
In other business, commissioners accepted an in-kind donation from the Atlanta Hawks Foundation valued at $170,000.
The foundation will build a Hawks-branded basketball court at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs and renovate the community room at the nearby Ron Anderson Recreation Center.
