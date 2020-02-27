Whether ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical, is allowed to be stored at the Sterigenics plant in the Smyrna area, and how much can be stored there, remains undetermined, the Cobb County government confirmed Thursday.
Sterigenics was barred by the county in October from using ethylene oxide at its Olympic Industrial Drive facility, in operation since 1972, pending an investigation by a third-party expert into the plant’s occupancy status and what rules apply.
In the last few days, community members opposed to the use of ethylene oxide have said the company’s storage of the chemical at its plant, and ongoing work at the site, is against county orders, blasting Sterigenics for ignoring county requests.
A county statement from Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt on Thursday afternoon attempted to clarify the issue.
“There have been conflicting statements made about work going on at the Sterigenics facility and the current status of operations there,” Cavitt stated on behalf of the county. “Any work that has happened at the facility since construction permits were pulled in October of 2019 were tasks that do not require permitting. Any business in the county is allowed to do routine maintenance on their buildings in most cases without getting any permission from the county.”
Sterigenics recently notified the state and county governments it would be testing its new emissions system at its Cobb plant, in keeping with instructions from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division about completing work to reduce emissions.
The testing did not require permitting, and did not involve the use of any ethylene oxide, Cavitt confirmed Thursday.
“Prior to the test, county officials and Sterigenics began a discussion about removing ethylene oxide from the facility and those discussions continue,” Cavitt said. “The airflow test was subsequently cancelled.”
In a statement to the MDJ on Thursday, Sterigenics confirmed no ethylene oxide is being used at its Cobb plant while operations there are suspended, and the company is in discussions with the county regarding the status of ethylene oxide stored at the facility.
“The only EO (ethylene oxide) at the facility is in drums stored in the designated safe storage area at the facility,” the company said. “We are committed to the safe storage and use of EO and we are currently in discussions with the County regarding the status of the EO stored at the facility.”
Sterigenics further said it will “work closely with state and local officials to complete the requested testing and reviews, including the fire and building safety review required by Cobb County, and to resume the safe sterilization of vital medical products and devices at the facility.”
The county said issues surrounding whether Sterigenics can store and use ethylene oxide at the Cobb plant, and if so how much, is the subject of the continuing work of the third-party expert.
This person has not been named, but is being paid by Sterigenics at the county’s request to determine exactly what status the facility falls under and what the associated health and safety protocols should be accordingly.
“That analysis has proven to be more complicated than initially thought,” Cavitt said Thursday. “The results of the report will determine the path forward in regards to Sterigenics’ Certificate of Occupancy at that site and any pending construction permits.”
It will only be once the necessary rules have been determined and adhered to that the plant can resume sterilization with ethylene oxide, the county has said.
The county wants residents to know there is no sterilization happening at the plant at present, thanks to its intervention.
“The safety of our residents is our utmost concern and we are taking every step possible to ensure compliance with all applicable fire and building codes,” Cavitt said. “But it is a long and complicated process that continues.”
