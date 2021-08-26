By some markers, Cobb’s hotel industry was doing as well earlier this summer as it had been before the pandemic, according to tourism industry officials.
But its recovery has slowed in recent weeks as the delta variant spreads and the post-pandemic feeling of spring and summer gives way to caution.
Statistics detailing the industry's recovery were shared at the Cobb Travel & Tourism board meeting this week.
Hotel/motel tax collection in the June and July period was, at $1.6 million, up more than 200% from the same period a year prior and just shy of the $1.65 million collected during the same period in 2019, according to a CT&T presentation.
And “revenue per available room,” a performance metric used by the hotel industry, actually exceeded last month its July 2019 figure.
It was on track to do the same in August, but that is now an open question, according to Eric Gray, general manager at the Courtyard Atlanta Vinings/Galleria. Gray serves as the Cobb Hotel Council representative on CT&T's board.
The latest surge of the coronavirus has made would-be travelers more cautious, a fact reflected in Cobb’s hotel occupancy rates.
That rate hit 73% in July, approaching the July 2019 figure of 74.6%. While August figures weren’t available at Tuesday’s board meeting, hotels have hit a “hiccup,” in Gray words.
“Their forecast was great going into September,” he said. But “there’s definitely a slowdown right now.”
“There’s not been any huge cancellations,” Gray explained. “There’s just been kind of a slow pause.”
While the spread of the coronavirus has played a role, so too has the fact that August is generally a “weird” month with students’ return to school and the Atlanta Braves playing many of their games on the road.
The good news, he concluded, was that industry watchers expect the latest wave of the virus to pass quickly.
In other business, Cobb Travel & Tourism’s financials have improved, with year-to-date revenues exceeding projections and expenditures under projections.
The board Tuesday unanimously passed its $2.98 million budget for fiscal 2022. A highlight, according to the organization’s financial director, Mike Knowles, is an increase in emergency reserves. Those reserves will grow to $452,000, or 15.3% of the annual operating budget. Years ago, the board had set a goal of 16%, a goal Knowles believes the organization will meet in the 2023 fiscal year.
