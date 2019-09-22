Metro Atlanta housing numbers are in for August.
Low interest rates and strong employment opportunities are motivating more buyers to enter the market, according to the latest RE/MAX housing report.
“Atlanta continues to be a hot real-estate market due to strong employment opportunities,” said Torrence Ford, Broker/Owner with RE/MAX Premier. “The market is shifting, however, to favor buyers. Agents are seeing more sellers willing to offer concessions. New construction is also a very popular option right now with buyers, with many builders offering more flexible options. These factors combined with low interest rates, makes the current market an excellent time for buyers.”
Across the metro area, home sales are down 3.5% over the last year, while the median sales price jumped 6.5% to $250,308. The typical home stays on the market for 42 days on average, up from 39 last year.
In Cobb County, the trends are in the same direction. 1,142 Cobb homes sold in August 2019, down 3.8% from August 2018, when 1,187 homes sold. The cost of a home in Cobb rose from $262,000 to $275,000 during that period, and sellers can expect to wait an extra two days before signing the contract — the average time on the market increased from 34 days to 36.
Johnny Walker of Marietta-based Johnny Walker Real Estate, who is also a member of the City Council, agreed that low interest rates make this a good time to buy a home.
“It’s been a pretty good seller’s marker too,” he added. “We’ve sold a lot of houses this year. There’s certainly ones that sit, if maybe they’re not in the right area or if they’re not priced correctly, but real estate has been booming in Marietta and Cobb County for sure.”
