The colors, flavors and sounds of the world were on display in Cobb County on Saturday at the inaugural Cobb International Festival at Jim R. Miller Park.
The event featured music, dancers, food and crafts from some of the many home countries of Cobb residents.
Inside the park’s air conditioned events center, visitors perused shops with goods running the gamut from Russian nesting dolls to African headwraps, British chocolates and Mexican painted skulls.
One vendor keeping busy was Samantha Garmon of the Queen’s Pantry in east Cobb, whose booth was decorated with the Union Jack as well as cardboard cutouts of Big Ben, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Garmon sells goods from all over the British Commonwealth, and her booth was crowded with boxes of treats like Jammie Dodgers, Jelly Babies and Jaffa Cakes.
She said her most popular item is always Cadbury’s chocolate. Garmon said that’s because they make it differently across the pond and expats crave the taste from back home.
Garmon said most of her clients are Brits like her or hail from other commonwealth nations, but more and more American Anglophiles are becoming Brit-curious, which she chalks up to events like the royal wedding and TV shows like “Downton Abbey” and “Doctor Who.”
“Today has been lovely,” she said. “It’s been nice to see some of our regular clients here, but we’ve been able to meet a lot of people who didn’t know we were about, so it’s been fun.”
Not far from the vendors, the MDJ met up with the Polanco family of Powder Springs. Mom Melvina Polanco, dad Andrew Polanco and newborn Micah were resting up after a busy day.
Andrew Polanco, a systems analyst, said he came for the food but ended up learning more about the different cultures represented in Cobb.
“We’ve seen it grow in diversity over the past decade or so,” he said. “This is a reflection of what Cobb County is like, and I’m a food person, a foodie, so it’s awesome to see all the different restaurants, and it’s awesome to go out and try all the different foods that are out there, get that authentic taste.”
Melvina Polanco, who works in the legal field, said her favorite part of the event was the demonstration by students of the Drake School of Irish Dance. The dancers kept their upper bodies perfectly still while leaping, kicking and tapping all over the outdoor stage.
The day’s performances also included acts representing Korea, India, Mexico, Greece, Cuba, Romania and more.
Cobb NAACP Executive Director Deane Bonner was watching the show from in front of the stage. She said she hopes attendees will leave with a sense of the different cultures living in Cobb County.
“People should leave this festival knowing that Cobb is very diverse,” she said. “It’s not just one group, but all of us. … This is just one step in getting the word out there, but I think next year will be even farther beyond our expectations.”
Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who spearheaded the effort to create the festival, said signs are good that there will be a next year for the festival.
“We’ve had a greater turnout than we’ve expected, the vendors have been great, the performers have been great, it’s been a great day,” she said. “Just walking around, I’ve had a couple people ask me when we’re going to do the next one because they want their people here, so I think people are starting to put it in their mind that we’re going to do this again.”
