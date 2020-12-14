Cobb County reached “unfortunate COVID territory,” the county announced on social media Monday.
“Cases have risen above the previous summer peak and continue to rise,” the county warned.
On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported another 263 COVID-19 cases in the county, below the single-day record of 414 set on July 23. But the 14-day rolling average of 509 cases per 100,000 Cobb residents is well above the summer record of 459 cases per 100,000 county residents.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/14
|Change
|Cases
|30,557
|+263
|Hospitalizations
|2,245
|+5
|Deaths
|514
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/14
|Change
|Cases
|479,340
|+3,302
|Hospitalizations
|37,737
|+100
|Deaths
|9,218
|+13
Chief Magistrate Judge Brandan Murphy announced new measures to limit spread in his court.
The Magistrate Court of Cobb County canceled in-person small claims and garnishment calendars for the final three weeks of 2020, Murphy said.
Landlord and tenant hearings had already concluded for the year, and in-person and virtual criminal, probable cause, bond, ordinance, and domestic violence/stalking temporary protective order calendars will proceed as scheduled, he added.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
