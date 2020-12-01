Cobb County has fully entered the “third surge” of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, told lawmakers Tuesday.
“We are in a surge right now,” said Memark, who spoke to the Cobb Legislative Delegation via Zoom. “It’s nationwide, and we are definitely seeing it within our county.”
Cobb has seen over 2,300 new cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks, with an infection rate of 292 cases per 100,000 individuals. That’s nearly three times the rate of what is considered a “high transmission” period, defined as 100 per 100,000.
Data from Cobb-Douglas Public Health showed the highest rates of case increase are coming from Powder Springs, Marietta and Smyrna. Approximately three-fourths of new cases are from individuals between the ages of 19 and 59, while over 70% of deaths are among people 60 and older.
African Americans in Cobb continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic. While they make up around 25% of infections, over 30% of the 493 deaths in the county have been African Americans.
Memark took care to note that while this is the third time since March that cases have spiked, “Honestly, we really have not come off of any of these waves.”
In response to this latest surge, Cobb has significantly expanded COVID-19 testing and increased outreach to particularly vulnerable groups. Testing is being conducted in concert with partners such as CORE, the National Guard, Kennesaw State and Life universities, and Wellstar Health System.
“Wellstar provides us with teams and nurses that go out into different areas to try to hit more vulnerable populations. So we’re at different churches, and shelters and food pantries,” Memark said. These efforts are designed to reach individuals who may not be outside the typical scope of the health care system.
Cobb has stepped up its contact tracing efforts as the pandemic has progressed. Cobb-Douglas Public Health now has teams assigned to specific agencies such as universities, Marietta City Schools, churches and childcare centers.
“When you’re in the containment stage, you need to have robust case investigation and contact tracing,” Memark said.
She said while investigators have been struggling with fatigue and facing less cooperation from patients, “our team has been phenomenal.”
Memark also touched on the current prospects for the vaccines in development by Pfizer and Moderna. She anticipated the Pfizer vaccine could arrive by mid- to late December. That vaccine, however, requires ultra cold storage; public health officials plan to work with Wellstar to facilitate its storage and distribution.
Frontline health care workers and the elderly will be the county’s first priority for vaccine distribution, per the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Memark said she expected distribution to the general public to begin later in the spring of 2021, and that Cobb-Douglas Public Health would be a vaccinator, along with private providers.
Memark raised other public health issues that have taken a back seat to the ongoing pandemic. Among those were securing special purpose local option sales tax funds to finance the construction of the South Cobb Health Center, combating maternal and infant mortality, and reducing rates of HIV/AIDS infections and opioid abuse.
As she wrapped up her presentation, Memark encouraged Georgians to stay vigilant and patient while awaiting the vaccine.
“We only have a few ways to stop this right now, and everybody knows what they are,” she said.
