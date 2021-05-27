MARIETTA — For the first time since October, the spread of the coronavirus in Cobb County has dipped below a crucial threshold marking the difference between high- and moderate-risk environments, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, announced.
“It’s a huge blessing,” she said to applause at the Jim Miller Park event center Wednesday evening.
Coronavirus cases peaked in January but have since plummeted, progress Memark has trumpeted during public statements and appearances over the past couple months. But each announcement of good news came with a note of caution: the rate of the virus’ spread was still high.
At a town hall Wednesday evening, Memark noted the county was still in a “precarious situation.” But, with the 14-day average of active cases of the virus having fallen below 100 per 100,000 residents earlier that day, Cobb is, officially, no longer in a “high community transmission” environment as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The last time Cobb had fallen below that threshold was in October “for like six hours,” Memark said.
As recently as April 27, there were 212 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county, and 4.2% of those tested for the virus were actually carrying it. As of Wednesday, only 3% of those tested were infected. That figure peaked at 25% during the virus’ winter surge.
The news came during a town hall at Jim Miller Park organized by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. As a panel of experts discussed the benefits of the federally-approved coronavirus vaccines in an auditorium at the park, Cobb-Douglas Public Health workers offered free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines in a room next door.
Cupid said she had brought one of her sons Wednesday to receive his vaccine. The federal government recently approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine on children 12 and older.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to impress upon the public how important this is as a county, as a community, to make sure that we get people back in our communities,” she said. “That’s incumbent upon each and every one of us getting vaccinated.”
Experts at Wednesday’s town hall were Drs. Jeffrey Hines, Andrew Doyle and Paula Greaves, of Wellstar Health System. Each took turns debunking what they called common misconceptions about the coronavirus.
Although the vaccines were designed, produced and distributed in record time, the companies that made them did not cut corners, Hines said.
“They are safe and they are effective,” he said.
Although there have been a handful of reports of vaccinated children developing heart inflammation, Doyle said, those occurrences have been extremely rare and researchers have not linked the condition directly to the vaccines. In any case, the coronavirus poses a much greater risk to children’s heart health, Doyle added.
Greaves recommended that pregnant women or women considering pregnancy not postpone their vaccination. Many women in the vaccines’ trials have since become pregnant or given birth, and there has been nothing to suggest the vaccine had negatively impacted their pregnancies, Greaves said.
Nor does the vaccine cause infertility in women or men, as claimed by some fear-mongers, Greaves added.
Other claims the doctors rejected: that the vaccines alter one’s DNA; that one can get the virus itself from the vaccines; and that aborted fetuses have been used to manufacture the vaccines.
After taking questions from county spokesman Ross Cavitt, the doctors took questions from the handful of county residents who had come in-person. One, a Dr. Michael Amaral, said he had already been infected by the coronavirus and tested himself for antibodies, which were still quite high; did he really need to get a vaccine as well? Was natural immunity not good enough?
Memark cautioned that experts do not know how long natural immunity lasts. They do have reason to believe, however, immunity from vaccination lasts longer than does immunity from infection, she added.
Holding a printout of a peer-reviewed study conducted by German researchers, Amaral said there was evidence children are far less likely than adults to catch or spread the coronavirus. Did mask mandates for schoolchildren really make sense?
Doyle said those conclusions were outdated, and that more recent studies have found “kids do get it and they can transmit it” and that schools that have adopted preventative measures such as masking had lower transmission rates.
Speaking after the event, Amaral said he found the town hall informative. While he expected members of the panel to be evasive, he said he believed they answered his questions forthrightly.
“I didn’t feel they were playing games,” he said, adding that the debate around coronavirus vaccines had become politicized. “I did not have a feeling there was political bias in this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.