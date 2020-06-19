Cobb County has had 3,807 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon, 56 more than were reported Thursday, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state website showed 229 people from Cobb County have died from the virus, five more than Wednesday’s figures.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Gwinnett (5,958), Fulton (5,400) and DeKalb (4,637).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 304 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 62,009. The state reports 2,636 Georgians have died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.25%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Wednesday that 2,178,710 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 118,365 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.4%. The CDC says 38 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
Recent trends show COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have recently been on the rise again as Georgia continues to ease restrictions on business openings and large gatherings.
Figures posted Tuesday show that Georgia has reported an average of 777 infections over the previous 14 days, the highest level since April, when widespread transmission was at its peak and had led to a statewide lockdown.
The state also continues to average about 30 deaths a day. If people continue to die at the same rate, that would put Georgia on pace for about 8,500 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year.
“I see the numbers going back up and the restrictions in terms of policies going back down, which is nonsensical," said Harry Heiman, a professor of public health at Georgia State University. “We are only having such a sustained plateau at such a high level and now seeing cases going back up because we were in such a hurry to open back up.”
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov. For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a Cobb and Douglas Public Health report that includes data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, visit bit.ly/2Nj3xs9.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report
