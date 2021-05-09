Three Cobb high schools have made the list of top high schools in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News and World Report.
Walton High School was ranked fourth, Lassiter High School 10th and Pope High School 20th on the list of top 20 schools.
Allatoona High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School and Wheeler High School placed among the top 50, and Kell High School, McEachern High School, North Cobb High School and Sprayberry High School made the cut for top 100.
The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The scorecards for Cobb included six high schools with ratings of 90 or above out of a possible 100.
Those schools include Allatoona High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Lassiter High School, Pope High School, and Walton High School.
The U.S. News rankings include public schools, as well as charter, magnet, and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
Walton is also ranked at No. 149 in the nation among STEM schools and 51st among the nation's charters. Walton is among the top 200 best overall high schools in the nation.
