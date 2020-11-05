EAST COBB — For the first time since March, Cobb high school students are sharing classrooms with their peers.
The Cobb County School District reopened its high schools to students Thursday, giving the district’s oldest students the chance to return to in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic forced schools closed in the spring.
Lassiter High School student Andrea Garzon said she was thankful to learn in person rather than through a virtual meeting on her computer.
“It was a good environment because, honestly, at home I lost focus,” she said. “One of the main reasons I came back was to see my friends. I just missed them.”
Garzon, a junior, said it was a relief to study among her peers for the first time in months.
Lassiter High School Principal Chris Richie said his teachers have embraced the challenge of leading in-person and virtual instruction, and he noted students and staff are excited for the final weeks of the fall semester.
“It was awesome to see kids in classes learning,” Richie said. “Kids and staff rose to the occasion and made the first day of face-to-face learning a huge success.”
With high schools now open, all students in the district have been given the option to return to face-to-face classes or continue online learning from home. District elementary schools opened for face-to-face classes beginning Oct. 5, and middle schools opened beginning Oct. 19.
A pair of Cobb school board members weighed in on the return to in-person classes in district high schools, noting that the progress in reopening schools is a step in the right direction. Board Chairman Brad Wheeler, who represents west Cobb, said the first few days back in high schools will likely serve as an adjustment period for students and staff.
“It’s going to kind of be like going back to school back in August. They’re going to be getting their feet wet for those first couple days,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully we’ll continue without a lot of blips and things will be good.”
Wheeler hopes face-to-face instruction in high schools will operate smoothly, allowing families in the county to grow more confident in the district’s safety procedures and send their students to in-person classes.
Randy Scamihorn, a board member who represents northwest Cobb, said he felt optimistic about the district’s plans to reopen schools.
“I think it’s a good thing that we’re getting back to semi-normal, and that we’ve done it slow and deliberately enough that maybe we can keep the contagion to a minimum,” Scamihorn said. “It’s given us time to monitor and to assess how things are going.”
Scamihorn said he has not heard complaints about face-to-face instruction from his constituents, and he remains “cautiously optimistic” that schools will be able to remain open with the district’s current safety protocols in place.
Students are set to remain in their current learning environment through the end of the fall semester, but they will have the option to make a change for the spring.
On Nov. 15, the school district will open its online portal for students and families to select their preferred learning environment — face-to-face or virtual — for the spring semester. District families will have until Nov. 29 to make their selection. According to the district, this early deadline for the start of the spring semester will allow schools to better prepare for students.
In a news release, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said families can make the decision that best suits their individual needs.
“The safety of our students and teachers is the number one priority,” Ragsdale said. “We remain committed to making decisions based on public health guidance and, knowing this pandemic has impacted each of us differently, to giving parents the ability to choose between a face-to-face and remote learning classroom.”
