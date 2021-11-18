MARIETTA — Cobb-Douglas Public Health asked the Cobb Board of Commissioners Thursday to raise the county’s millage rate to fund long-term public health expenses.
The additional tax would be one tenth of one mill — or 10 cents on every $1,000 of assessed property value. One tenth of one mill in the county’s general fund would generate about $3.6 million, according to the county.
The health department’s chief financial officer, Valerie Prince, said the department was proposing the increase “so that we have a long-term, sustainable funding stream that we can do long-term planning on, and know that that money’s coming in.”
Prince said on average, Georgia’s local boards of health receive 14% of their budget from local governments. Cobb County, meanwhile, contributes about 3% of its board’s budget. About 50% of Cobb-Douglas Public Health’s budget comes from fees and other revenue.
The health department is seeking an overall budget increase of 284%, from $1.2 million per year to $4.8 million per year. That extra money would go to expenses like hiring nurses and epidemiologists, and creating a new south Cobb health center.
Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, who sits on the health department’s governing board, said she found it “somewhat scathing to look at the support that other local governments are providing public health … at the very least I think we need to shore up our support of them, short of a dedicated millage.”
Cupid added that she was interested in exploring funding the department through a millage add-on, or by increasing its funding in the regular budget process. The former would give the public health department more reliable cashflow, but could invite more scrutiny.
“It’s going to get a lot of attention if it has to be a unique line item on people’s property tax bill … and anything that is going to have that amount of attention is going to have more scrutiny, so I think they should be prepared for that,” she added.
