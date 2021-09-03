The Cobb County Board of Health has called a special meeting next week to discuss COVID-19 protocols in local schools.
Announced in a press release late Friday afternoon, the sole agenda item is "Position Request for Consideration: COVID-19 Guidance in public and private schools in Cobb County." The meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The meeting comes amid a raging debate over mask mandates and other health and safety protocols in local schools. Marietta City Schools reinstated a district-wide mask mandate last month amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The Cobb County School District, meanwhile, has continued to keep masks optional.
The Board of Health's members include Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb and Marietta superintendents Chris Ragsdale and Grant Rivera, and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin. Its other four members are W. Wyman Pilcher, III, Pete Quinones, Dr. Carol Holtz, and Dr. Paula Greaves.
