Cobb County has had 3,712 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, 33 more than were reported Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state website showed 222 people from Cobb County have died from the virus, six more than Tuesday's figures.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Gwinnett (5,658), Fulton (5,292) and DeKalb (4,489).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 299 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 60,030. The state reports 2,575 Georgians have died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.29%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Wednesday that 2,132,321 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 116,862 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.5%. The CDC says 37 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a Cobb and Douglas Public Health report that includes data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, visit https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
