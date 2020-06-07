Cobb County has had 3,242 coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon, four more cases than Saturday afternoon’s report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state website shows no people were reported to have died from the virus since Saturday's figures were released.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,822), Gwinnett (4,433) and DeKalb (4,008).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 252 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 51,359. The state reports 2,178 Georgians have died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.2%.
All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Sunday that 1,920,904 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 109,901 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.7%. The CDC says 34 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 8,682 COVID-19 patients (16.9%) have been hospitalized statewide, including 711 in Cobb. That is about 22% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Only Fulton has had more hospitalizations, with 912.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 410.07 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 6% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died.
The state does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.