Cobb County has had 2,406 cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 132 county residents have died from the virus to date, per the report.
Cobb’s total cumulative number of cases was one less than was reported Saturday evening. DeKalb and Gwinnett counties also reported lower figures. A spokeswoman for Georgia DPH did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on the data.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (3,761), DeKalb (2,799) and Gwinnett (2,594). Only Fulton and Dougherty counties have had more residents die from the virus, with 165 and 134 deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the number of cases grew to 37,642 overall, with 1,606 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
Per the state’s data, Saturday marked the day with the lowest number of new confirmed cases since the end of February, with 15 cases. The state also reported no new deaths Saturday, for the first time since March 13. The department noted that figures for new cases and deaths by day within the last 14 days were preliminary.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,435,098 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, while 87,315 people had died from the virus nationwide. The national death rate based on these figures is 6%.
A reported 6,790 COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized statewide, including 570 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases was roughly 304 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.5% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.3%.
The state reported there had been 351,175 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is about 3% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH now updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
