As of midday Thursday, Cobb County has had 1,585 total cases of the coronavirus and 89 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The county is averaging about 200.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
A week prior, Cobb County had a reported 1,326 cumulative cases and 66 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 26,033 reported cumulative cases and 1,107 deaths. On Wednesday evening, there had been 25,634 cases and 1,095 deaths.
About 5.6% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.3%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,110 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 455 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,799 cases and 118 deaths, DeKalb County with 1,994 cases and 46 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,766 cases and 55 deaths. Dougherty County, which was as high as second with its epicenter in Albany, is now fifth at 1,499 cases and 119 deaths.
Nationwide, 1,005,147 people have contracted the virus and 57,505 have died, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
