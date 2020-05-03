As of midday Sunday, Cobb County has had 1,762 total cases of the coronavirus and 96 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The latest report shows 13 new cases since Saturday evening, and no new deaths. The county is averaging about 222 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
Last Sunday, the county had reported 1,428 cases, and 75 deaths.
In Georgia as of midday Sunday, there had been 28,602 reported cumulative cases and 1,177 deaths. That's 270 more cases and three more deaths in the state since Saturday evening.
About 5.4% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.1%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,393 people had been hospitalized, according to the most recent report. Of those, 482, the same as reported Saturday evening, were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,973 cases and 122 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,180 cases and 52 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,970 cases and 58 deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,092,815 people have contracted the virus and 64,283 have died.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
