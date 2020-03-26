Cobb County had 115 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Thursday according to the state Department of Public Health, up from 109 on Wednesday.
No new deaths of Cobb residents were reported overnight. That number remains at five.
The health department reports 48 people in Georgia have died from the virus, up from 47 reported Wednesday night.
Cobb held steady with the fourth highest number of cases of infection in Georgia, behind Fulton County at 211, Dougherty County at 156 and DeKalb County at 129.
Georgia’s cases of infection from the coronavirus have risen to 1,525, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
As of noon Thursday, the five Cobb people who have died include:
♦ a 56-year old male,
♦ a 67-year-old male,
♦ A 67-year-old female,
♦ a 77-year-old male, and
♦ an 85-year old female.
Of Georgia’s reported individuals with COVID-19, 473, or about 31%, have been hospitalized. The 48 deaths make up about 3% of the total cases in the state.
The state health department reports as of noon Thursday, 8,926 tests have been administered, 82% of which were processed in a commercial lab. About 17% of the reported tests had positive results for the virus. Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients, with 50% female, 46% male and 4% unknown or not reported.
A majority of the state’s reported cases, 59%, are in individuals ages 18-59. Thirty-five percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in people ages 60 and older, and 5% are people whose ages were not reported. One percent of the cases are in children 17 and younger.
In the United States, there are 68,440 cases in all 50 states and four U.S. territories as of noon Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 14,000 increase from Wednesday’s number. The CDC reports that 994 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, up more than 200 from Wednesday.
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (994)
COVID-19 cases in the United States (68,440)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (48)
COVID-19 Georgia cases by county: (1,525)
Fulton: 211
Dougherty: 156
Dekalb: 129
Cobb: 115
Bartow: 86
Gwinnett: 75
Carroll: 50
Cherokee: 38
Clayton: 32
Lee: 30
Henry: 25
Clarke: 24
Hall: 21
Douglas: 18
Floyd: 16
Forsyth: 15
Fayette: 14
Coweta: 12
Lowndes: 12
Rockdale: 12
Spalding: 11
Columbia: 10
Mitchell: 10
Newton: 10
Polk: 10
Richmond: 10
Troup: 10
Chatham: 9
Gordon: 9
Houston: 9
Bibb: 8
Early: 7
Laurens: 7
Oconee: 7
Paulding: 7
Glynn: 5
Muscogee: 5
Peach: 5
Sumter: 5
Terrell: 5
Tift: 5
Whitfield: 5
Worth: 5
Barrow: 4
Colquitt: 4
Crisp: 4
Lumpkin: 4
Pickens: 4
Bryan: 3
Butts: 3
Dawson: 3
Effingham: 3
Lamar: 3
Monroe: 3
Baldwin: 2
Camden: 2
Coffee: 2
Decatur: 2
Irwin: 2
Jasper: 2
Madison: 2
Miller: 2
Seminole: 2
Tattnall: 2
Turner: 2
Twiggs: 2
Washington: 2
Baker: 1
Ben Hill: 1
Burke: 1
Catoosa: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Clinch: 1
Dodge: 1
Fannin: 1
Greene: 1
Harris: 1
Heard: 1
Jackson: 1
Jones: 1
Liberty: 1
Lincoln: 1
Long: 1
Macon: 1
Meriwether: 1
Morgan: 1
Pierce: 1
Pulaski: 1
Randolph: 1
Stephens: 1
Taylor: 1
Thomas: 1
Toombs: 1
Ware: 1
White: 1
Wilkes: 1
Unknown: 166
