Cobb County had 185 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health, up from 163 on Friday.
The health department reports 79 people in Georgia have died from the virus, up from 65 reported Friday and just under 3.2% of the state’s total cases. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, nine people from Cobb have died of infection from the virus, up from five on Friday. At least six of the individuals had underlying health conditions, in one case state health officials were not sure whether there were any conditions.
The nine people in Cobb who have died from COVID-19 include:
• a 56-year old male,
• a 67-year-old male
• a 67-year-old male,
• a 67-year-old female,
• a 68-year-old male,
• a 77-year-old male,
• an 82-year-old male,
• an 85-year old female and
• a male whose age was not reported.
Cobb held steady with the fourth highest number of cases of infection in Georgia, behind Fulton County at 378, DeKalb County at 246 and Dougherty County at 224. In 229 of the state’s cases, the patient’s county of residence was unknown at the time of the report.
Georgia’s cases of infection from the coronavirus have risen to 2,446, according to the state Department of Public Health report released noon Saturday.
The state’s hospitalization rate has dropped to 27%
So far 11,051 tests have been administered as reported by the DPH, 2,446 came back positive.
Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients, with 49% female, 47% male and 4% unknown or not reported.
A majority of the state’s reported cases, 56%, are in individuals ages 18-59. Thirty-five percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in people ages 60 and older, and 8% are people whose ages were not reported. One percent of the cases are in children 17 and younger.
In the United States, there are 85,356 cases in all 50 states and four U.S. territories as of noon Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 17,000 increase from Thursday’s number. The CDC reports that 1,246 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. The CDC report is not updated on the weekends.
COVID-19 cases in the United States (85,356)
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (1,246)
COVID-19 Georgia cases (2,446) and deaths (79) by county:
Fulton 378, 13
Dekalb 246, 3
Dougherty 224, 17
Cobb 185, 9
Gwinnett 131, 1
Bartow 117, 1
Carroll 64, 0
Clayton 57, 1
Cherokee 54, 1
Henry 50, 1
Lee 39, 6
Clarke 35, 2
Douglas 35, 1
Hall 31, 0
Floyd 27, 1
Fayette 26, 3
Forsyth 22, 1
Coweta 20, 2
Lowndes 20, 1
Paulding 20, 0
Rockdale 17, 1
Early 16, 1
Chatham 15, 0
Mitchell 15, 0
Newton 15, 0
Gordon 14, 1
Bibb 13, 0
Houston 13, 1
Sumter 13, 1
Tift 13, 0
Columbia 12, 0
Richmond 12, 0
Spalding 11, 0
Oconee 10, 0
Polk 10, 0
Terrell 10, 2
Laurens 9, 0
Troup 9, 1
Muscogee 8, 0
Worth 8, 1
Barrow 7, 1
Bryan 7, 0
Coffee 7, 0
Glynn 7, 0
Thomas 7, 0
Crisp 6, 0
Peach 6, 0
Whitfield 6, 0
Butts 5, 0
Colquitt 5, 0
Pickens 5, 1
Upson 5, 0
Ware 5, 0
Decatur 4, 0
Effingham 4, 0
Lumpkin 4, 0
Miller 4, 0
Burke 3, 0
Calhoun 3, 0
Catoosa 3, 0
Fannin 3, 0
Irwin 3, 0
Liberty 3, 0
Lincoln 3, 0
Madison 3, 0
Meriwether 3, 0
Monroe 3, 0
Pulaski 3, 0
Randolph 3, 0
Seminole 3, 0
Stephens 3, 0
Baldwin 2, 0
Ben Hill 2, 0
Camden 2, 0
Dawson 2, 0
Franklin 2, 0
Haralson 2, 0
Harris 2, 0
Jackson 2, 0
Jasper 2, 0
Jones 2, 0
Lamar 2, 0
Murray 2, 0
Pierce 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Turner 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Walton 2, 0
Washington 2, 0
Baker 1, 1
Bulloch 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Chattahoochee 1, 0
Chattooga 1, 0
Clinch 1, 0
Dodge 1, 0
Greene 1, 0
Hart 1, 0
Heard 1, 1
Jenkins 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Macon 1, 0
Mcduffie 1, 0
Morgan 1, 0
Pike 1, 0
Taylor 1, 0
Toombs 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
White 1, 0
Wilkes 1, 0
Unknown 229, 2
