Cobb County had 144 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health, up from 119 on Wednesday.
The health department reports 64 people in Georgia have died from the virus, up from 56 reported Wednesday.
Cobb held steady with the fourth highest number of cases of infection in Georgia, behind Fulton County at 307, Dougherty County at 193 and DeKalb County at 181.
Georgia’s cases of infection from the coronavirus have risen to 2001, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Georgia’s hospitalization rate continues to drop. Of the state’s reported individuals with COVID-19, 566, or about 28%, have been hospitalized, down from 32% Wednesday. The 64 deaths make up about 3.2% of the total cases in the state.
The state health department reports as of noon Friday, 9,865 tests have been administered, 82.3% of which were processed in a commercial lab. About one-fifth of the reported tests had positive results for the virus. Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients, with 49% female, 46% male and 5% unknown or not reported.
A majority of the state’s reported cases, 57%, are in individuals ages 18-59. Thirty-four percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in people ages 60 and older, and 8% are people whose ages were not reported. One percent of the cases are in children 17 and younger.
In the United States, there are 85,356 cases in all 50 states and four U.S. territories as of noon Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 17,000 increase from Thursday’s number. The CDC reports that 1,246 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.
Fulton: 307
Dougherty: 193
Dekalb: 181
Cobb: 144
Gwinnett: 102
Bartow: 98
Carroll: 55
Cherokee: 46
Clayton: 46
Henry: 40
Lee: 35
Clarke: 32
Douglas: 27
Hall: 24
Floyd: 20
Coweta: 19
Fayette: 19
Forsyth: 19
Lowndes: 16
Rockdale: 16
Newton: 15
Mitchell: 14
Gordon: 12
Paulding: 12
Richmond: 11
Spalding: 11
Tift: 11
Troup: 11
Bibb 10
Chatham: 10
Columbia: 10
Early: 10
Oconee: 10
Polk: 10
Sumter: 10
Houston: 9
Muscogee: 8
Laurens: 7
Worth: 7
Barrow: 6
Glynn: 6
Peach: 6
Terrell: 6
Whitfield: 6
Bryan: 4
Colquitt: 4
Crisp: 4
Effingham: 4
Lumpkin: 4
Pickens: 4
Burke: 3
Butts: 3
Coffee: 3
Irwin: 3
Lamar: 3
Lincoln: 3
Madison: 3
Meriwether: 3
Monroe: 3
Randolph: 3
Thomas: 3
Baldwin: 2
Ben Hill: 2
Calhoun: 2
Camden: 2
Dawson: 2
Decatur: 2
Fannin: 2
Jackson: 2
Jasper: 2
Jones: 2
Miller: 2
Seminole: 2
Tattnall: 2
Turner: 2
Twiggs: 2
Upson: 2
Ware: 2
Washington: 2
Baker: 1
Catoosa: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Clinch: 1
Dodge: 1
Franklin: 1
Greene: 1
Habersham: 1
Haralson: 1
Harris: 1
Heard: 1
Liberty: 1
Long: 1
Macon: 1
Mcduffie: 1
Morgan: 1
Pierce: 1
Pulaski: 1
Stephens: 1
Taylor: 1
Toombs: 1
White: 1
Wilkes: 1
