There have been 662 cases of infection from the coronavirus in Cobb County as of midday Friday, up from 653 cases Thursday evening, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Thirty three Cobb Countians have died of COVID-19.
Thursday evening, the reported number of deaths in Cobb was 32.
In Georgia, the reported number of cases of infection has risen to 11,483, up 598 from Thursday's 10,885. There have been 416 deaths statewide attributed to confirmed cases of the virus, four more than Thursday.
Return for updates.
Stop posting raw shock data with no relevant contextual data which would allow your readers to have some proper perspective on the problem. All you are doing is scaring the community when you report like this.
I agree with Tony 100%! How about some good news like the # of recoveries in Cobb!!
I completely agree, Tony. The MDJ has joined the ranks of being just another liberal rag. They owe it to their readers to keep us posted on how many people have recovered from the Chinese virus. Nothing but doom and gloom and scare tactics.
Gentlemen & Lady,
You must understand, part of the job of the media mob is to harp on the doom and gloom and thus create the false belief that our national leadership has failed us.
MAGA 2020
