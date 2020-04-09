In Cobb County, 629 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of midday Thursday, and 29 have died, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Wednesday evening, there were 601 cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths in Cobb.
As of noon Thursday, Georgia has had a total of 10,566 cases, up from 10,189 Wednesday evening. The health department reports 379 people statewide have died of the virus. Wednesday, that number was 369.
In Cobb, 4.6% of the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died, per the DPH’s latest report. Statewide, the death rate is about 3.6%.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,276 cases and 45 deaths, Dougherty County at 1020 cases and 62 deaths, and DeKalb County at 742 cases and 12 deaths.
All but seven of the individuals who died of infection from the coronavirus were confirmed to have an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians with underlying conditions who died include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians without underlying health conditions who died include:
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 75-year-old man
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
Of Georgians who have tested positive for the virus, 2,159 have been hospitalized, or 20.4% of confirmed cases.
Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
A total of 41,085 tests have been administered in Georgia, and a little over a quarter of those tests have had positive results.
As of Thursday, there are 427,460 reported cases in the United States and 14,696 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 confirmed cases (10,566) and deaths (379) by county:
Fulton 1,276 45
Dougherty 1,020, 62
DeKalb 742, 12
Cobb 629, 29
Gwinnett 603, 17
Clayton 297, 11
Hall 238, 0
Henry 225, 3
Lee 212, 14
Bartow 196, 12
Sumter 190, 5
Carroll 183, 4
Cherokee 159, 6
Chatham 131, 4
Douglas 127, 5
Mitchell 116, 14
Early 105, 5
Forsyth 104, 2
Houston 103, 7
Floyd 99, 4
Muscogee 98, 2
Terrell 96, 9
Randolph 91, 4
Fayette 89, 3
Rockdale 85, 2
Coweta 84, 2
Richmond 84, 4
Clarke 81, 9
Colquitt 78, 5
Worth 68, 3
Newton 67, 3
Paulding 65, 1
Spalding 58, 4
Thomas 57, 2
Columbia 55, 0
Bibb 53, 1
Crisp 53, 0
Tift 52, 1
Troup 52, 3
Lowndes 50, 1
Coffee 48, 2
Barrow 46, 3
Ware 45, 4
Pierce 40, 1
Upson 40, 0
Calhoun 35, 2
Oconee 33, 1
Glynn 31, 0
Baldwin 30, 1
Dooly 28, 1
Laurens 27, 0
Walton 27, 2
Gordon 26, 3
Bryan 25, 2
Dawson 24, 1
Jackson 24, 1
Butts 23, 0
Greene 23, 1
Polk 22, 0
Turner 22, 0
Decatur 21, 0
Burke 20, 0
Peach 20, 2
Whitfield 20, 3
Camden 19, 0
Effingham 19, 1
Mcduffie 18, 1
Meriwether 18, 0
Brooks 16, 1
Harris 16, 0
Washington 16, 0
Haralson 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Liberty 15, 0
Macon 15, 0
Stephens 15, 0
Bulloch 14, 0
Clay 14, 1
Bacon 13, 0
Johnson 13, 0
Seminole 13, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Morgan 12, 0
Murray 12, 0
Pike 12, 0
Baker 11, 2
White 11, 0
Irwin 10, 0
Madison 10, 1
Pickens 10, 2
Schley 10, 1
Catoosa 9, 0
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jones 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Miller 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Grady 8, 0
Jenkins 8, 1
Toombs 8, 1
Wilkinson 8, 0
Appling 7, 0
Habersham 7, 0
Marion 7, 0
Talbot 7, 1
Telfair 7, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Brantley 6, 1
Emanuel 6, 0
Lincoln 6, 0
Rabun 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Chattooga 5, 1
Cook 5, 0
Jasper 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Taylor 5, 2
Union 5, 1
Wilcox 5, 0
Wilkes 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Banks 4, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Gilmer 4, 0
Jefferson 4, 0
Quitman 4, 0
Screven 4, 0
Stewart 4, 0
Walker 4, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Wayne 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Heard 2, 0
Oglethorpe 2, 1
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 1,020, 8
