Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 381, including 18 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of noon Friday, there were 5,831 confirmed cases in Georgia, up from 5,444 statewide reported Thursday evening.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 184 in Georgia. On Thursday the death toll figures were 176 statewide and 17 in Cobb.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state behind Fulton County with 882 cases; Dougherty, 560; and DeKalb, 448.
Of the 18 people who have died in Cobb as a result of the coronavirus, 13 had underlying health conditions, as reported by the state.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- A 75-year-old male
- A 33-year-old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 71-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 86-year-old male
- A man whose age was not reported
- A 85-year-old female
- A 82-year-old male
- A 87-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- A 82-year-old male
- A 56-year-old male
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male
- A 51-year-old male
- A 65-year-old male
Just under 20% of confirmed cases have required hospitalization, according to Friday’s numbers. 3.1% have died.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus shot up to 5,443 Thursday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 25% increase over Thursday’s number. Total cases climbed to 239,279.
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (5,831) and deaths (184):
Fulton: 882, 23
Dougherty: 560, 30
Dekalb: 448, 8
Cobb: 381, 18
Gwinnett: 329, 8
Clayton: 195, 6
Bartow: 154, 3
Carroll: 143, 2
Henry: 125, 3
Lee: 115, 8
Cherokee: 104, 5
Hall: 79, 0
Floyd: 77, 2
Douglas: 71, 4
Rockdale: 63, 2
Forsyth: 60, 1
Sumter: 59, 3
Chatham: 58, 3
Fayette: 58, 4
Clarke: 57, 8
Coweta: 53, 2
Houston: 53, 5
Richmond: 50, 1
Terrell: 50, 2
Early, 48, 1
Mitchell: 43, 1
Paulding: 42, 0
Newton: 40, 1
Colquitt: 34, 2
Bibb: 32, 1
Columbia: 32, 0
Muscogee: 30, 0
Tift: 30, 0
Worth: 30, 1
Lowndes: 28, 1
Troup: 26, 1
Crisp: 23, 0
Glynn: 23, 0
Spalding: 23, 1
Barrow: 21, 2
Gordon: 21, 2
Oconee: 19, 0
Thomas: 17, 0
Polk: 16, 0
Walton: 16, 0
Ware: 16, 2
Coffee: 15, 0
Laurens: 15, 0
Whitfield: 15, 1
Pierce: 14, 0
Dawson: 13, 0
Bryan: 12, 1
Decatur: 12, 0
Dooly: 12, 0
Jackson: 12, 0
Turner: 12, 0
Baldwin: 10, 1
Calhoun: 10, 1
Meriwether: 10, 0
Butts: 9, 0
Greene: 9, 0
Peach: 9, 1
Pickens: 9, 1
Burke: 8, 0
Fannin: 8, 0
Randolph: 8, 0
Clay: 7, 0
Haralson: 7, 0
Harris: 7, 0
Liberty: 7, 0
Lumpkin: 7, 0
Murray: 7, 0
Bacon: 6, 0
Camden: 6, 0
Catoosa: 6, 0
Effingham: 6, 0
Irwin: 6, 0
Jones: 6, 0
Lamar: 6, 0
Monroe: 6, 0
Pulaski: 6, 0
Seminole: 6, 0
Upson: 6, 0
Washington: 6, 0
Brooks: 5, 0
Bulloch: 5, 0
Dodge: 5, 0
Franklin: 5, 0
Lincoln: 5, 0
Madison: 5, 1
Mcduffie: 5, 1
Miller: 5, 0
Stephens: 5, 0
Toombs: 5, 1
Baker: 4, 1
Schley: 4, 0
Warren: 4, 0
Appling: 3, 0
Banks: 3, 0
Ben Hill: 3, 0
Berrien: 3, 0
Chattooga: 3, 0
Grady: 3, 0
Hart: 3, 0
Pike: 3, 0
Tattnall: 3, 0
Walker: 3, 0
White: 3, 0
Wilkes: 3, 0
Chattahoochee: 2, 0
Clinch: 2, 0
Habersham: 2, 0
Heard: 2, 1
Jasper: 2, 0
Jefferson: 2, 0
Jenkins: 2, 0
Macon: 2, 0
Mcintosh: 2, 0
Morgan: 2, 0
Putnam: 2, 0
Rabun: 2, 0
Screven: 2, 0
Talbot: 2, 0
Taylor: 2, 0
Telfair: 2, 0
Twiggs: 2, 0
Wilcox: 2, 0
Bleckley: 1, 0
Candler: 1, 0
Charlton: 1, 0
Cook: 1, 0
Dade: 1, 1
Elbert: 1, 0
Emanuel: 1, 0
Gilmer: 1, 0
Johnson: 1, 0
Lanier: 1, 0
Long: 1, 0
Marion: 1, 0
Oglethorpe: 1, 1
Quitman: 1, 0
Stewart: 1, 0
Towns: 1, 0
Union: 1, 0
Webster: 1, 0
Wheeler: 1, 0
Wilkinson: 1, 0
Unknown: 507, 4
