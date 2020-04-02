Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 341, including 17 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there were 5,444 confirmed cases in Georgia, up from 4,748 statewide reported Wednesday evening.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories," the department announced Thursday. "Patient information is often incomplete and DPH works to complete the records, so data will change over time."
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 176 in Georgia. On Wednesday the death toll figures were 163 statewide and 17 in Cobb.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state behind Fulton County with 747 cases; Dougherty, 521; and DeKalb, 409.
Of the 17 people who have died in Cobb as a result of the coronavirus, 10 had underlying health conditions, as reported by the state.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- A 75-year-old male
- A 33-year-old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 92-year-old female
- A 71-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 86-year-old male
- A man whose age was not reported
- A 85-year-old female
- A 82-year-old male
- A 87-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- A 82-year-old male
- A 56-year-old male
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 4,500 Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Total cases climbed to 213,144.
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (5,444) and deaths (176):
Fulton 747, 23
Dougherty 521, 30
Dekalb 409, 8
Cobb 341, 17
Gwinnett 303, 8
Clayton 165, 6
Bartow 153, 4
Carroll 139, 2
Henry 115, 2
Lee 104, 7
Cherokee 94, 4
Floyd 78, 2
Hall 72, 0
Douglas 66, 3
Rockdale 57, 2
Clarke 55, 7
Fayette 55, 4
Forsyth 53, 1
Houston 49, 5
Coweta 48, 2
Sumter 48, 3
Terrell 47, 2
Chatham 44, 3
Early 42, 1
Richmond 42, 1
Mitchell 40, 1
Newton 37, 0
Paulding 35, 0
Tift 29, 0
Colquitt 28, 2
Worth 28, 1
Columbia 27, 0
Lowndes 26, 1
Muscogee 26, 0
Bibb 25, 1
Crisp 21, 0
Glynn 21, 0
Troup 21, 1
Barrow 20, 2
Gordon 20, 1
Oconee 19, 0
Spalding 17, 1
Thomas 17, 0
Polk 16, 0
Walton 15, 0
Laurens 14, 0
Ware 14, 2
Whitfield 14, 1
Bryan 11, 1
Dawson 11, 0
Dooly 11, 0
Jackson 11, 0
Calhoun 10, 1
Decatur 10, 0
Pierce 10, 0
Butts 9, 0
Coffee 9, 0
Meriwether 9, 0
Pickens 9, 1
Burke 8, 0
Fannin 8, 0
Greene 8, 0
Baldwin 7, 1
Clay 7, 0
Liberty 7, 0
Lumpkin 7, 0
Murray 7, 0
Peach 7, 1
Bacon 6, 0
Camden 6, 0
Effingham 6, 0
Haralson 6, 0
Lamar 6, 0
Monroe 6, 0
Seminole 6, 0
Turner 6, 0
Upson 6, 0
Washington 6, 0
Catoosa 5, 0
Dodge 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Harris 5, 0
Irwin 5, 0
Jones 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Madison 5, 1
Pulaski 5, 0
Stephens 5, 0
Toombs 5, 1
Baker 4, 1
Brooks 4, 0
Bulloch 4, 0
Mcduffie 4, 1
Miller 4, 0
Randolph 4, 0
Schley 4, 0
Warren 4, 0
Appling 3, 0
Banks 3, 0
Ben Hill 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
White 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Grady 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jasper 2, 0
Jefferson 2, 0
Macon 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Pike 2, 0
Putnam 2, 0
Rabun 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Telfair 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Walker 2, 0
Wilkes 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Dade 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Jenkins 1, 0
Johnson 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Mcintosh 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Stewart 1, 0
Talbot 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Webster 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Wilkinson 1, 0
Unknown 665, 4
Welcome to the discussion.
