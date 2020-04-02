Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 329, including 17 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of noon Thursday, there were 5,348 confirmed in the state, up from 4,748 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories," the department announced Thursday. "Patient information is often incomplete and DPH works to complete the records, so data will change over time."
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 163 in Georgia. Wednesday night those figures were 154 statewide and 15 in Cobb.
Daily reports line this do a disservice to both the community and the MDJ without some relevant context included.
“329 Cases Reported In Cobb - 17 Deaths”
What about “How many have been tested?
How many of the 329 required hospitalization?
If the 17 deaths, how many were identified, risk high risk individuals?
How many had attendant existing co-morbidity conditions?
Without these kinds of facts to put some context to the story, these numbers do nothing but needlessly raise community fears.
Dig a little deeper MDJ. Ask some harder questions and help us through these difficult times with some real reporting.
Thanks.
