Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 304, including 15 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,748 confirmed in the state, up from 4,117 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 154 in Georgia. Tuesday night those figures were 125 statewide and 13 in Cobb.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, there were 186,101 COVID-19 cases in America and 3,603 deaths.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 638 cases and 20 deaths; Dougherty with 490 cases and 29 deaths; and DeKalb with 373 cases and 5 deaths.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- a man of unknown age
- a 33-year-old man
- a71-year-old man
- an 82-year-old man
- an 82-year-old man
- a 67-year-old man
- an 85-year-old woman
- a 77-year-old man
- a 67-year-old man
- a 67-year-old woman
- a 68-year-old man
- a 75-year-old man
- a 56-year-old man
- a 63-year-old woman
- an 86-year-old man.
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (4,748) and deaths (154):
Fulton 638, 20
Dougherty 490, 29
Dekalb 373, 5
Cobb 304, 15
Gwinnett 257, 6
Bartow 147, 4
Carroll 133, 2
Clayton 128, 5
Henry 95, 2
Lee 94, 7
Cherokee 85, 4
Hall 71, 0
Floyd 70, 2
Douglas 56, 2
Clarke 54, 7
Forsyth 50, 1
Fayette 48, 4
Rockdale 47, 2
Terrell 46, 2
Houston 44, 5
Coweta 42, 2
Richmond 41, 0
Chatham 39, 2
Mitchell 39, 1
Sumter 38, 3
Early 34, 1
Newton 34, 0
Paulding 33, 0
Tift 28, 0
Worth 28, 1
Columbia 24, 0
Lowndes 24, 1
Bibb 23, 1
Muscogee 22, 0
Colquitt 21, 1
Barrow 20, 2
Crisp 19, 0
Glynn 19, 0
Troup 19, 1
Gordon 18, 1
Oconee 17, 0
Spalding 17, 1
Polk 16, 0
Laurens 14, 0
Thomas 14, 0
Whitfield 14, 1
Walton 13, 0
Ware 12, 2
Dawson 11, 0
Calhoun 10, 1
Dooly 10, 0
Jackson 10, 0
Bryan 9, 1
Coffee 9, 0
Burke 8, 0
Butts 8, 0
Decatur 8, 0
Greene 8, 0
Baldwin 7, 1
Liberty 7, 0
Lumpkin 7, 0
Meriwether 7, 0
Peach 7, 1
Pickens 7, 1
Pierce 7, 0
Bacon 6, 0
Fannin 6, 0
Haralson 6, 0
Monroe 6, 0
Upson 6, 0
Camden 5, 0
Clay 5, 0
Effingham 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Irwin 5, 0
Murray 5, 0
Seminole 5, 0
Stephens 5, 0
Turner 5, 0
Baker 4, 1
Catoosa 4, 0
Jones 4, 0
Lamar 4, 0
Lincoln 4, 0
Miller 4, 0
Pulaski 4, 0
Randolph 4, 0
Schley 4, 0
Warren 4, 0
Washington 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Ben Hill 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Dodge 3, 0
Harris 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Macon 3, 0
Madison 3, 1
Mcduffie 3, 0
Toombs 3, 0
White 3, 0
Berrien 2, 0
Brooks 2, 0
Bulloch 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Grady 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jasper 2, 0
Jefferson 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Pike 2, 0
Rabun 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Walker 2, 0
Wilkes 2, 0
Appling 1, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Clinch 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Dade 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Jenkins 1, 0
Johnson 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Mcintosh 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 0
Putnam 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Talbot 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Webster 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Wilkinson 1, 0
Unknown 485, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.