Cobb County now has 287 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 13 associated deaths, according to the latest tally published by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
By 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 4,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, and 125 associated deaths, representing 3%. Those hospitalized with the virus statewide total 885, or 21.5% of all known cases.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state behind Fulton County with 599 cases; Dougherty, 466; and DeKalb, 360.
Of the 13 people who have died in Cobb as a result of the new coronavirus, eight had underlying health conditions, as reported by the state.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- A 56-year old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 75-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 85-year-old female
- An 86-year-old male
- A male whose age was not reported.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,800 Tuesday, eclipsing China's official count, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Public health experts at a briefing with President Donald Trump projected that the number of U.S. deaths could range from 100,000 to 240,000 even if Americans continue to stay home and limit contact with others, according to the Associated Press. They said they hope the figure won't soar that high if everyone does their part to prevent the virus from spreading.
“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” said Trump, who has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30. “We're going to go through a very tough two weeks.”
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (4,117) and deaths (125):
Fulton 599, 18
Dougherty 466, 26
Dekalb 360, 4
Cobb 287, 13
Gwinnett 242, 2
Bartow 137, 3
Carroll 123, 1
Clayton 112, 3
Lee 90, 7
Henry 86, 2
Cherokee 78, 3
Hall 67, 0
Clarke 51, 5
Douglas 51, 1
Floyd 50, 2
Fayette 48, 4
Forsyth 47, 1
Rockdale 45, 2
Coweta 41, 2
Richmond 40, 0
Terrell 40, 2
Sumter 35, 2
Mitchell 34, 1
Chatham 32, 2
Early 32, 1
Newton 31, 0
Paulding 31, 0
Houston 30, 3
Worth 28, 1
Columbia 24, 0
Lowndes 23, 1
Bibb 20, 0
Colquitt 20, 1
Tift 20, 0
Barrow 19, 2
Muscogee 19, 0
Troup 18, 1
Glynn 17 0
Crisp 16, 0
Gordon 16, 1
Oconee 16, 0
Polk 15, 0
Spalding 15, 0
Laurens 13, 0
Coffee 11, 0
Dawson 10, 0
Thomas 10, 0
Ware 10, 0
Whitfield 10, 1
Calhoun 9, 0
Walton 9, 0
Burke 8, 0
Butts 8, 0
Decatur 8, 0
Dooly 8, 0
Jackson 8, 0
Bryan 7, 0
Greene 7, 0
Lumpkin 7, 0
Peach 7, 1
Pickens 7, 1
Meriwether 6, 0
Seminole 6, 0
Bacon 5, 0
Baldwin 5, 1
Clay 5, 0
Effingham 5, 0
Haralson 5, 0
Liberty 5, 0
Monroe 5, 0
Murray 5, 0
Randolph 5, 0
Upson 5, 0
Baker 4 ,1
Camden 4, 0
Catoosa 4, 0
Fannin 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Hart 4, 0
Lincoln 4, 0
Miller 4, 0
Schley 4, 0
Stephens 4, 0
Turner 4, 0
Washington 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Ben Hill 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Harris 3, 0
Irwin 3, 0
Jones 3, 0
Lamar 3, 0
Madison 3, 1
Mcduffie 3, 0
Pierce 3, 0
Pulaski 3, 0
Toombs 3, 0
Warren 3, 0
White 3, 0
Brooks 2, 0
Bulloch 2, 0
Dodge 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Jasper 2, 0
Jefferson 2, 0
Macon 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Pike 2, 0
Rabun 2, 0
Tattnall 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilkes 2, 0
Appling 1, 0
Berrien 1, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1, 0
Clinch 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Dade 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Grady 1, 0
Heard 1, 1
Jenkins 1, 0
Johnson 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Mcintosh 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 0
Screven 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Talbot 1, 0
Walker 1, 0
Webster 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Wilkinson 1, 0
Unknown 183, 1
