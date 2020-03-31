Cobb County now has 272 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 11 associated deaths, according to the latest tally published by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
By midday Tuesday, there were 3,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, and 108 associated deaths, representing 2.8%. Those hospitalized with the virus statewide total 818, or 21.4% of all known cases.
Of the 11 people who have died in Cobb as a result of the new coronavirus, seven had underlying health conditions, as reported by the state.
The 11 people who have died in Cobb:
- A 56-year old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 85-year-old female
- A male whose age was not reported.
