MARIETTA — Cobb County Animal Services is near capacity for felines at its animal shelter, so it is offering cat adoptions at a discounted price.

Now through July 31, cat adoptions are $20 and include vaccinations depending on age and testing for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus. All adoptable animals at the shelter are spayed or neutered. Normally, cat and kitten adoptions are $115.

The Cobb County Animal Shelter has 155 cats at the facility, including stray holds and those available for adoption, said Jacob Arnold, shelter operations manager.

Kitten season combined with fewer in-person visits due to the coronavirus have contributed to the large numbers of felines, Arnold said.

"Finding a forever home is our main goal, but we also have rescue groups that have helped," he said.

Visits to the shelter, including adoptions, are by appointment only 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. To see animals at the shelter and for more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/public-safety/animal-services.

(1) comment

GurlPower
Johanna Williams

Thank you Cobb Animal Services. We found a wonderful feline companion at your facility.

