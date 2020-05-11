Cobb County has had 2,176 cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 118 county residents have died from the virus to date, per the report.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia counties in terms of number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton with 3,516, DeKalb with 2,544 and Gwinnett with 2,457. Only Fulton and Dougherty counties have had more residents die from the virus, with 145 and 128 deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the number of cases is now 33,927 with 1,441 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,300,696 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 78,771 people have died from the virus nationwide.
Sunday evening, Cobb had 2,170 confirmed cases of the virus and 117 deaths.
Last Monday, May 4, Cobb County had 1,840 cumulative cases of the virus and the death toll had reached 100. Statewide, there had been 29,437 reported cases and 1,243 deaths.
A reported 6,015 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 528 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 275 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.4% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.2%.
The state reports there have been 251,288 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is roughly 2.4% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
As of Monday, the Georgia DPH now updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(1) comment
What does “cases” mean? Such a disturbing misstatement of the problem. News reports seem to indicate that many tested have been asymptomatic or had mild cases. Should those be lumped in to continue the national panic the media, including the MDJ, has helped to create? Time for some responsible journalism and it would be refreshing if it started with the MDJ.
