Cobb County's government is under fire after advertising an escape room event in which participants were invited to imagine themselves as wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Past editions of the county parks department's escape room program have entailed garden variety mystery plots, but in a since-deleted social media post from Sunday, the county announced its latest iteration would be dubbed "Prison Break." The cost of participation was listed as $90.
"You've settled in, made a few friends, but every one (sic) has their breaking point," the county wrote. "While the prison is in chaos because of a riot in the yard, you have a tiny window of opportunity to explore the building and carry out a great escape."
Backlash to the post was swift, with commenters on social media decrying the theme as insensitive to those facing wrongful conviction. The county deleted both the Facebook post and the calendar event on the county government's website. The event was still up on cobbparksescaperooms.com as of Tuesday afternoon, but by press time, had been rebranded as a "Race to Escape," with all references to prison removed.
"People are literally living this nightmare of dehumanizing conditions while experiencing violence while incarcerated and @cobbcountygovt has made it into entertainment," Rev. James Woodall, former president of the Georgia NAACP, wrote on Twitter.
"Shame on Cobb County. Our prisons are in crisis. It isn’t a game," state Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, wrote. McLaurin added in another post, "I heard yesterday that a man died at Wilcox State Prison because the facility is so understaffed that he didn’t get his insulin in time. Wondering if @cobbcountygovt is planning to use that detail in its new prison-themed game?"
The Cobb County Adult Detention Center is currently under federal investigation following a string of inmate deaths over recent years. In 2021, three jail inmates have died while in custody.
Added McLaurin's colleague, Cobb delegation chair State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, on Twitter, "Not sure this ... story line is the best (nor even a good) idea."
"Cobb County, where bad taste knows no bounds," Larry Savage, a former Cobb Board of Commissioners chair candidate, wrote to the MDJ.
"Insanity," said Cobb 4 Transit's Matt Stigall on Twitter. "People came up with this idea, developed it, and then it got written up and approved to be published."
Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt provided the following statement to the MDJ Tuesday:
"The escape room scenario that PARKS has put together is perhaps the most popular theme among escape rooms nationwide. While it is regrettable some were offended by the description of this event that included quotes from popular movies, staff designed this game to be just that - a game. Our PARKS team created their first escape room as a response to the pandemic and it was widely praised by those who participated. They have worked to change the description of their second escape room to better illustrate it is meant to be a family-friendly problem-solving challenge rather than any commentary on contemporary issues."
